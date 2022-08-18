Tyrone makers get involved in largest ever August Craft Month

August Craft Month celebrates local craft in Ireland across the entire month, with a host of exciting events taking place throughout County Tyrone.

This year is the largest ever August Craft Month with a packed programme of over 230 events including workshops, exhibitions, and festivals to allow audiences to immerse themselves in local craft.

People can enjoy creative craft celebrations on their doorstep, as well as hit the road on a craft inspired adventure or staycation.

Local makers including Ruth Osborne, Andrea Hayes, Des Cullen and Padraig Drugan are included in this year’s programme of unmissable craft experiences.



Here are just some of the exciting events on offer in Tyrone:

Ruth Osborne presents ‘Land and Lore’ at The Burnavon Arts Centre

Location: Burnavon Arts Centre, Burn Rd, Cookstown

Date: 1st August to 31st August

Ruth Osborne’s exhibition ‘Land and Lore’ is an exploration of the relationship between nature, woodland landscapes and folklore, which can shape our understanding and responses to the natural world.

This exhibition brings together textile art, printmaking and natural materials to inspire a connection to nature and explore the historical symbolism and beliefs embedded in the landscape.

‘A Sense of Place’ Textile Art Exhibition by Andrea Hayes

Location: Hill of The O’Neill & Ranfurly House Arts & Visitor Centre, Dungannon

Date: 2nd August to 2nd September

Price: Free

Hill of The O’Neill & Ranfurly House Arts & Visitor Centre in Dungannon will play host to an exhibition by the award winning textile artist from Co Tyrone, Andrea Hayes.

Inspired by places and spaces from Northern Ireland’s land and seascapes, Andrea’s work focuses on capturing the essence of our beautiful scenery through her unique collages created using paint, fabric and stitch.

Fold/Flow and Curved Earth Exhibition Launch

Location: Strule Arts Centre, Townhall Square, Omagh

Date: 4th August to 28th August

Price: Free

Strule Arts Centre are giving visitors the opportunity to see the work of two exceptional craftsmen, Des Cullen and Padraig Drugan.

Guests are invited to the launch night of these exhibitions on Thursday 4th August at 7pm which will include a short gallery tour and maker talks.

Des Cullen from Leitrim brings examples of his intense, beautiful stonework, inspired by a pantheistic understanding of how ‘spirit’ or energy flows and folds in nature with his exhibition ‘Fold/Flow’.

Padraig Drugan, originally from Fermanagh but now based in London, presents a selection of his ceramic works with ‘Curved Earth’. Inspired by nature, Drugan combines ‘flowing curvature with volume, to suggest a sense of movement’ in his art. He loves ‘the possibilities that sculpture allows and the challenge of making something beautiful out of a lump of muck’.

For more information, and to get a feel for the craft events near you and across Ireland, visit www.augustcraftmonth.org.

Craft NI, Design & Crafts Council Ireland and Cork Craft & Design have come together to deliver this important initiative.