Omagh Uniform Exchange experiencing 'huge demand'

A LOCAL uniform exchange is "the busiest it has ever been" as families struggle to meet the cost of the getting their children ready for the new school term.

According to Dawn Little, co-founder of Omagh Uniform Exchange, since reopening last week around 1,500 families have used the service, with demand "at an all time high" as the cost of living spirals.

At present, it is estimated that buying uniforms for the new term could cost up to £300 per child.

And despite recent increases in a school uniform grant provided by the Department of Education, West Tyrone MLA., Daniel McCrossan has warned families are still "finding it impossible" to find such large sums of money at a time when household budgets have been battered by sharp rises in fuel, food and heating.

The large numbers of people availing of the local uniform exchange, which situated at St Joseph's Hall in Omagh, is telling of the worsening situation.

On the first day of opening, Dawn Little said that huge queues, never before seen in the exchange's three-year history, were experienced.

"This year has been the busiest year to date," she explained. "On our first day of opening last Monday, and we had queues to the top of the car park. This has never happened before. We always had people queuing, but never to this extent.

"Without a doubt, this spike in demand is due to the cost of living. Huge rises in the price of fuel and food are seeing people make really hard decisions about whether to put food on the table or buy a uniform.

"People are saying that their budgets simply aren't stretching. Its gotten to the stage now where it isn't just people on low incomes being impacted - middle class people are now feeling the pinch, and it's only getting worse.

"It's unsurprising when we see the general cost of uniforms. To buy the blazer alone is £70, a skirt can be £40, and trousers £20. For a household of three kids, you wouldn't have much change out of £1,000 when we consider PE kits, shoes schoolbags and everything else.

"To be honest, we get the feeling that this is going to get worse before it gets better. In our first year of opening in 2020, we thought it would just be a response to Covid as the shops weren't open, but we very quickly identified that there is a need for this, and it is going to increase year on year.

"While we are run off our feet, we have to praise the response and support of the local community. We put out a call for volunteers and that has been more than fulfilled, and local businesses have really supported us with items. St Joseph's Hall have houses us and made us feasible going forward. We can't ask any more of the local community, who have supported us from day one."

West Tyrone MLA and SDLP Education Spokesperson Daniel McCrossan has called on the Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen, to "step up and act" when it comes to uniform costs.

He said: “As SDLP Education Spokesperson I have been highlighting the issues around the cost of school uniforms for a number of years, but now with a cost of living crisis many are finding it impossible to find the large sums necessary to purchase new uniforms for their children ahead of the new school term.

“I’m hearing that many school uniform exchanges like the one in Omagh are facing unprecedented demand.”

“I want to pay tribute to the great work they do. However, it’s not their job to fill the gaps caused by the Minister’s inaction.

“Scotland gives a grant almost three times as large as the one we get here. England and Wales have introduced new legislation that forces schools to look at cheaper school uniform options.”

The Education Minister needs to step up and act, not just talk about acting. She needs to provide the support to get parents through this difficult period and it would be much easier if she and her party colleagues in the DUP got back to work and stopped holding people here to ransom.”

Meanwhile Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has said an Executive is needed to implement a plan to make school uniforms affordable and cut costs for workers and families.

The West Tyrone MLA said: “Workers and families are already struggling with the rising cost of living and the price of fuel and electricity, paying out huge amounts for school uniforms will only add more pressure.

“The recent increase in the uniform grant is welcome, but more must be done to support families with rising uniform costs. We need a long-term solution.

“Sinn Féin has a plan to make school uniforms affordable and cut costs for families when back to school times comes around.

''We need to legislate to drive down costs by insisting schools have competitive tendering processes, remove requirements for expensive branded items, and permit the use of cheaper high street alternatives.

“We need an Executive up and running now so that we can start to put money in people’s pockets and implement a plan to cut the costs of school uniforms. One party should not hold that important work to ransom.”