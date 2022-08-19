Summer Soirée at Ireland's captivating wedding destination

ENGAGED or thinking of getting married? Discover Ireland's captivating wedding destination Lough Erne Resort in the heart of the Fermanagh Lakelands, at the much anticipated ‘Summer Soirée’ Wedding Open Day on Sunday, August 28 from 1pm until 5pm.

Why not go along and enjoy a relaxed day as you explore Lough Erne Resort’s spectacular grounds and stunning Ross Suite.

Lough Erne Resort wedding co-ordinators will be on hand to show you around the resort facilities with an exclusive offer available to those lucky couples that book and confirm their wedding on the day (terms and conditions apply).

Plus, all couples that book their wedding with Lough Erne Resort will receive a VIP Wedding Card that they can then use to avail of privileged promotions with recommended wedding suppliers from décor specialists to honeymoon experts.

The resort’s wedding proposition is unrivalled. Its one wedding per day policy ensures that every wedding, from the most intimate ceremony to receptions of up to 250 guests, has a bespoke and exclusive feel.

The beautiful Ross Suite overlooks the picturesque Fermanagh Lakelands and the expansive grounds of the resort provide the most romantic backdrop for wedding celebrations.

Lough Erne Resort is no stranger to winning prestigious wedding awards having previously scooped the title of ‘Overall Wedding Venue of the Year’ and ‘Wedding Co-Ordinator of the Year’ at the prestigious Wedding Journal Reader Awards.

These awards are highly valued as real-life wedding couples from across the country had to vote for their overall winner of choice.

Speaking ahead of the event, Joanne Walsh, general manager at Lough Erne Resort said: “We are so passionate about our weddings and this day will provide discerning couples with the perfect chance to come along and discover why Lough Erne Resort has become one of Ireland’s most sought-after wedding destinations.

"The resort is also renowned for its exceptional dining and has quickly become the wedding venue of choice for foodies, with celebrated culinary director Noel McMeel and his award-winning culinary team in charge of creating an exquisite dining experience for wedding guests."

Each wedding menu is created to reflect the beauty and breadth of the best in local produce. Noel McMeel explains: “The lasting memory of any wedding is the quality of the food experience, and we aim to give all of our couples a dinner reception that is truly special.”

The exciting Summer Soirée Wedding Open Day is the perfect opportunity to start planning your dream wedding. To join Lough Erne Resort on Sunday, August 28 from 1pm until 5pm you must register your interest now at www.lougherenresort.com/weddings or telephone the dedicated Events Team on +44(0)28 6632 3230