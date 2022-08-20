Bell hits out at DfI's poor hedge maintenance in Omagh

A LOCAL councillor has said the Department for Infrastructure have "failed in their duty" to maintain hedges on pavements in the Omagh area, which are forcing pedestrians to risk their own safety by walking on the road.

Councillor Matthew Bell said the the large number of overgrown hedges at pavements in Omagh are forcing people to risk their own safety by walking on the road, and are posing problems for those with mobility issues.

He has subsequently reported the overgrown hedges to the Department for Infrastructure, as he feels that they have committed to visiting the locations to "assess the impact" of overgrown hedges."

Cllr Matthew Bell said: "Over the last week I have been reporting a number of overgrown hedges to Road Service which are in desperate need of maintenance. Many of the hedges which grow along public footpaths and roads are the responsibility of the Road Service to maintain and I am shocked at how many have been left to overgrow.

"Some of them, such as along the Hospital Road are overgrown to a level that pedestrians are being forced to either walk through it and be scratched or go onto the road, which raises health and safety concerns.

"Furthermore, for wheelchair users, those with prams or people with mobility issues, stepping off the footpath may not be an issue. Other hedges, such as before the tunnel between Johnston and Festival Park prevents sightlines and creates potential spots for criminals to lurk.

"These are genuine and real concerns created simply because the road service have failed in their duty to maintain these hedges. I will continue to report overgrown hedges as needed and if anyone is aware of them please report to Road Service or myself."

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Department will arrange to visit the location and assess the impact of any overgrown hedges. If there are any concerns regarding the safety and convenience to pedestrians, the Department will identify the landowner to request that the hedges be cut back.”