Clanabogan native sets up support group for those living with a stammer

A FORMER Clanabogan man is proof that a stammer shouldn't hold you back in life - and he is determined to spread that message of optimism to others.

Peter Bradley, who now lives in Lisburn, knows all too well the debilitating impacts of a stammer.

Having developed the condition at the age of seven, his journey to overcoming the barriers and discomfort of his stammer has been fraught with setbacks, learning and a relentlessly positive outlook.

He is now a Crew Commander within the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), as well as co-founder Belfast Stammer Support, a group devoted to helping those with the condition.

The aim of the group is to show young people that there are people out there, like them, who have stammers - but who have gone on to excel in different areas.

Peter explained: "Looking back on my younger years I can see just how beneficial having a group of like-minded people would have been for me.

Stammering is kind of like an iceberg - the tip is your stammer, but underneath you have feelings of embarrassment, guilt, low self-esteem and anxiety. But meeting other people who stammer actually brought all those feelings way down.

"It is my hope that Belfast Stammer Support will create a community where younger people can have other people to chat to, so they can realise that they aren't the only ones having difficulty.

"Hopefully it will also show them that they can achieve whatever they want in life regardless of their stammer. That's why our tag-line for this community is 'be you, bravely' - you can't let it dictate what you do and don't do."

Belfast Stammer Support will hold it's first event in September, with young people who stammer and their families invited for a day to meet up and grow their own peer group with people experiencing the same issues.

Despite having experienced many difficulties and challenges due to his stammer Peter has worked hard to overcome them and achieve his goals in life.

Now a Crew Commander within the Fire Service, Peter is keen to use his own story of adversity and success to inspire others who are struggling with their stammer.

"Growing up in West Tyrone, I didn't know too many others who stammered," he explained. "It was difficult because I had no-one to look up to in terms of jobs, because there wasn't anyone with a stammer doing them. This led to the false belief that I couldn't do certain things.

"In school I got intense anxiety speaking out in class. Even having to say your name in class I'd get people laughing, and that's commonly the hardest thing to say.

‘Supportive’

"Thankfully I got loads out of sport, having played rugby for Omagh Accies and GAA for Drumragh, and my friends and family were incredibly supportive.

"But I was always led by my stammer, and even when it came to picking a University course, I chose the one with the least amount of presentation time."

A turning point for Peter came when he decided to face his fears head on, and challenge himself to speak in situations where he would have normally felt uncomfortable.

He still practices this mentality to this day, and he has largely been able to manage his stammer.

"It's been a long journey and while I still stammer, I have been able to get on top of it.

"I learned to ignore that voice in the back of my head telling me I couldn't do something because of my stammer. I would just go and do it and I deliberately put myself in situations that made me uncomfortable.

"I worked in a call centre despite hating speaking on the phone, to the point where I previously would have avoided it completely. This helped me get over that fear.

"I am still wired like this today and I find that the more you put yourself into these positions the better off you will be.

"There have been some rewards from it in a way. I feel I am very resilient as a result, and probably a better listener because I know what it's like not to be heard.

"I am passionate about helping others with a stammer, and to be honest I have yet to meet someone with a stammer who isn't a genuinely lovely person because of that struggle."

The Belfast Stammer Support fun day will take place at 'Lets Go Hyrdo', Carryduff, on September 18 from 1pm to 4pm.

It is open to young people who stammer who are under the age of 18. Parents or carers are asked to attend with their kids, both from a safeguarding aspect and for the benefit to themselves too.