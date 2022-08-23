'Winnie the Wallaby' still at large

Tuesday 23 August 2022 17:44

THE hunt for an escaped marsupial that has captured hearts and minds far and wide continues.

Winnie, who is one of two wallabies at Glenpark Estate, outside Omagh, is believed to have leapt over a fence after becoming startled at around 3pm on Sunday.

It was last seen by a member of the public on the Gortin Road on Sunday evening.

Searches for Winnie have been ongoing in recent days, but at the time of going to press, had proved fruitless.

A reward is being offered for the safe return of the wallaby.

Glenpark Estate owner, Richard Beattie, said: “We’ve drawn a map with a half a mile radius around us trying to find where it might be. It’s an awful task.

“It’s so noticeable, you’re not going to see this and think that that’s a normal thing so we are encouraging everyone just to keep an eye out.”

Anyone who comes across Winnie is asked to contact Glenpark Estate 028 8299 0004.

