Winnie the Wallaby found safe and well

THE hunt for an escaped Wallaby that has captured hearts and minds far and wide has come to an end.

Winnie, who is one of two wallabies at Glenpark Estate, outside Omagh, was found safe and well late last night (Wednesday), after leaping over a fence on Sunday.

Taking to social media, Glenpark Estate owner, Richard Beattie said: "Winnie is home safe and sound!

"A massive thank you to everyone who helped us and sent us messages of support while this rascal went on her little adventure.

"Special thanks to Tony Smith, Derek Storey, James and Nathan O'Hagan and Davy Sinnamon who were key to helping us find Winnie and bring her home late last night.

"Selina and I have been genuinely touched by the outpouring of support over the few days. There are too many people to mention, but we appreciate all of the calls and messages, and also the media interest which helped highlight our plight.

"We couldn’t be happier, and can whole heartedly assure you Winnie is none the worse after the great escape!"