New mental health and wellbeing support group opens for young people in Omagh

AWARE, the depression charity for Northern Ireland, is opening a mental health and wellbeing support group for young people aged 18 to 30 in Omagh.

The group will have its first meeting on Thursday, September 1 at 7pm in The Hub on Market Street and will meet fortnightly.

The free-to-attend group is facilitated by AWARE’s trained volunteers, many of whom have personal experience of depression.

Anyone aged 18 to 30 who is experiencing low mood, depression, anxiety or bipolar disorder is welcome to come along.

The groups provide a safe space to meet others going through similar experiences and discuss coping strategies.

Sarah Rooney, group facilitator said: “We’re really looking forward to opening this new group for young people in Omagh.

"So many young people are struggling with their mental health in silence and we want you to know that you are not alone. Mental ill-health is common and treatable.

"Our support groups offer you the chance to meet other people in the same boat and realise you aren’t alone. We even have pizza for the opening night!”

Jordan Poucher, 22, from Newry is a volunteer at the group in Newcastle as well as an attendee of the Newry group. He joined the group after suffering from depression and anxiety for several years.

“Depression is a very lonely illness,” he said, “it’s easy to feel alienated. But when I sit down at an AWARE support group, I look around at smiling faces and people of all ages. I realise everybody is in the same boat as me. Everybody understands what I’m going through.

“I think a lot of people when you tell them you’re depressed, because you’re smiling and putting on that mask if you’re on a night out or you’re out in public, people look at you and think ‘there’s nothing wrong with him’ ‘he’s not depressed’. I realised from coming to the group that everybody with depression dons that mask but when you’re around other people with the illness, you don’t have to.”

“I would encourage anybody who is struggling with their mental health to come along to a support group. I know myself how hard it is to walk through that door for the first time but I’m just so grateful I did.

"I’ve started to see a massive improvement in my mood. I look forward to coming to the group. I can really be myself.”

For more information or to attend a group, please email Sarah on sarah@aware-ni.org.