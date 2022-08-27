Campsie footbridge refurbishment to be completed mid-October

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has said it appreciates the cooperation of local residents amid disruption caused by ongoing works to Campsie footbridge.

Works to refurbish the Campsie Footbridge commenced on July 20, and are due to complete in mid-October.

At present, access from Campsie to Omagh's popular 'boating lake' is totally closed off as essential works are carried out to the bridge.

To date, work complete includes the design and installation of the scaffold system to ensure the safety of contractors working at the bridge, and the preparation of the steel structure for repaint which has seen the old paint completely stripped.

The next stage of the works involves the installation of new lighting, a new roof and the complete repaint of the bridge.

A spokesperson from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said: "The council appreciates that this has caused some disruption for local residents and appreciates their cooperation.

"The works are essential to ensure the bridge remains safe and pleasant for people to continue to use."