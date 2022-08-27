Family to honour late Omagh man's wish to publish his very own children's book

A HEARTWARMING children's book written by a beloved husband and father who tragically passed last year will soon be published.

Chris Doherty died in September 2021 after suffering a cardiac arrest in his home in Omagh, with wife Laura and sons Archie and Max, in the house at the time. Despite efforts to save his life after being airlifted to ICU, he passed away a week later surrounded by his family.

Prior to his sad passing, Chris, who was a committed father and IT professional, had been working on a children's book, named 'Donovan the Business Sloth Makes it Home for Bedtime Stories'.

Centring on the theme of fatherhood, it tells the story of a busy dad trying to overcome obstacles, so he can enjoy stories with his son. Chris had been working with his cousin, Alex, who brought the story to life through his illustrations, and was getting ready to self-publish the book.

Thus in memory of Chris and his unending commitment to fatherhood, Laura and other family members have been getting the novel ready for publishing, and they hope to honour Chris's wish and have it released on Amazon within the next few weeks.

Laura explained: "Its a simple story but it's quite poignant given the circumstances. It was something that Chris became passionate about during lockdown, and he had been working closely with his cousin on the book before his death.

"He always had a creative side, but as an IT professional this wasn't something he got to express through his work. But when lockdown hit he was furloughed and everything slowed down, which gave him an opportunity to finally write the book.

"It's basically about a sloth who works in an office job - it's quite relatable to those who are working in an office and often home late. Donovan the Sloth wants to get home in time for bedtime stories with his son, Archie. He makes a promise to do so, and manages to get home.

"It's all about the themes of fatherhood and family. Chris was a complete family man, and before he passed he just started a job working for a local company so he could be around the school pickups. He was very family orientated and so committed.

"We are honouring his memory by publishing the book. Chris had looked into different options for publishing and decided to go down the self-publishing route with Amazon. We are just ironing out the last details and we hope to have it for sale online in the next few weeks."

Although Chris and Laura weren't natives of Omagh, with Chris from Londonderry and Laura moving over from England, they fell in love with the West Tyrone town and moved in 2016. There they settled and started a family with the arrival of eldest son Archie and later, Max, who was just four-months-old when Chris passed away.

Laura continued: “For his whole family and for the boys it was just an absolute shock. He was on furlough during lockdown and was pretty much looking after Archie the whole way through.

“Max was just four months when he passed then. It’s something you never imagine that would happen. There still is a lot of shock and it’s coming up to a year since.

“You still think to yourself, that can’t have happened surely? He had just started a new job with a local company and he was just coming into the prime of his life.”

Having died of an unexpected cardiac arrest, Laura and other family members have decided to donate half the proceeds from sales to the British Heart Foundation.

Laura said: "We have decided for the book that we will donate half of any proceeds to the British Heart Foundation as we feel it would be really positive to give back to an area that supports heart health and research so maybe in future less families will have to go through what we have gone through.

"Following Chris’s death there has been a lot of fundraising for the Air Ambulance and recently one of his best friends, Mike and his friend Gavin trekked from Mizen to Malin to raise funds in memory of Chris and Mike’s sister Aisling, who passed away young a few years ago from Vasculitis."

Laura concluded: "As a family our local community have been very supportive over the last few months. This includes the company Chris was working for briefly before it happened (Loughtec), the local health visiting team, Surestart, neighbours, home start and others. This support has been invaluable."