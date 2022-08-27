Strule prepares for a packed Autumn and Winter entertainment programme

THE Strule Arts Centre is gearing up for a jam packed Autumn /Winter programme with lots to get you out of the house.

"If the thought of going back to school or work is getting you down, Conal Gallen on Saturday, September 17 or Paddy Raff on Sunday, September 25 will have you rolling in the aisles," said a spokesperson for the Strule.

"Maybe Ignite with their ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ will tempt you? ‘Green and Blue’ by Kabosh Theatre takes a grittier look at the societal and human cost of borders.

"So much music to enjoy too in September, whatever you’re into: Ciara Fox, Harmonise Choir, The Groove Line, and Omagh Music Festival will all keep your toes tapping.

"Why not visit Strule Gallery on Friday, September 2 for the Opening of ‘New Connections: Explorations During the Pandemic’ a collection of vibrant oil paintings by Paul Crozier, who will talk about his work on Friday, September 23 at 11am.

"Life is short! It’s time to try something new or finally join that class you’ve always wanted to try: singing with Valerie Whitworth, Pottery with Frances Sweeney, Writing with Dearbhaile Bradley, Life Drawing with Helen McFarland, drawing a moment in time with Pauline Harte, Crafts and wreath making with Sharyn Kelly. Maybe try Japanese Woodblock Printing with Julie Murphy or stone carving with Mark Kelly?

"The kids will be entertained :Monster Pottery and Christmas tree ornaments with Frances Sweeney, crafts and card making with Sharyn Kelly, learn to bake cupcakes with Strule Café. Mindfulness for children through Lego Play with Bronagh Maguire will help to keep things calm.

"Loreto Grammar ushers in October with the all singing, all dancing ‘Sister Act’ show. There’s more poignant drama later in the month with ‘A Ghost of a Smile. As Halloween looms, why not bring the family to ‘Born To Be Wild’ or ‘Dracula, The Panto’? Or for adults only, a bit of ‘Kooky Cabaret’?

"You can take a trip down memory lane with Simon and Garfunkel, enjoy the dulcet tones of Darryl Simpson or spend a night with the Country Stars! Anyone who enjoys reading will revel in the offerings of the Omagh Literary Festival 2022 programme. View the photo exhibition in Strule Gallery and learn all about the Omagh Music Legends of the sixties.

"Lots of comedy and theatre to cheer you up in November with ‘Orange is the new Green’ and ‘Sorry For your Loss’ followed by Golden Apples production of ‘Rent’. The kids will love the Family Shark show while the more adventurous among us will be enthralled by the stories told by Doug Allan,’ the man behind the lens of Blue Planet’. Music is provided by the Tumbling Paddies as well as familiar favourites Clubsound and Johnny McEvoy.

"Children from all over Ireland will be delighted to view their work displayed as winners of the Texaco Art Exhibition 2022 throughout November. Following last year’s success, the ’Art In Your Pocket: 6” x 4”exhibition returns in December with affordable small works of art from all over the world.

"Classical music fans, as well as Late Late Show viewers, will enjoy former musical director, Frank McNamara accompanied by his son JJ playing a selection on piano from Beethoven, Chopin, and Liszt. Christmas at Strule will be a real cracker with a glittering package of musicals, gospel, children’s shows, country favourites and comedy - so don’t delay, get booking today!"

For further information on the Autumn Programme, check out Strule Art Centre website www.struleartscentre.co.uk. or contact Box Office on 028 8224 7831.