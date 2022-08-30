Augher Postmaster takes delivery of Long Service Award

AUGHER Postmaster, Michael McElroy, still enjoys serving the community where he has worked as village postmaster for four decades.

Prior to that, he also worked at Post Office headquarters in Omagh for five years.

Michael then successfully applied to run a Post Office at his father’s shop which has been trading as a family business in the village since 1953.

When his dad Mark retired, he also took over running the shop. Michael’s sister, Pauline Maguire, worked alongside him for 32 years until she retired eight years ago.

In 2010 Michael decided to relocate to larger premises where he now trades as a SPAR store and Post Office. He has also had added a very successful hot deli and coffee facility.

All of Michael’s five children have had a hands-on role in growing the family business and currently his two sons Conor and Ryan are in the management of the business, allowing Michael to take a step back.

Postmaster, Michael McElroy, said: “Semi-retirement is the best of both worlds. I can slow down gradually. I can continue to serve my community and to chat to customers that I have got to know very well over the years. It also means that my wife Una and I have more time to enjoy walks in the nearby Knockmany Forest, spend time with our grandchildren and do voluntary work in the community.

“During the pandemic it was quite stressful. We were in the frontline, but we were lucky, we did not miss a day. People were reliant on the supermarket and Post Office as they had to stay local and we are the only shop in the village.

“We were very fortunate that Henderson’s SPAR were able to keep us fully supplied and we never had a problem with empty shelves. The Post Office was also busy with people sending parcels, home shopping returns and banking.”

“We introduced free home shopping delivery for the vulnerable who were afraid to go out and some people still require that service. It is not only about delivering food, but it is also a chance for them to chat to someone that they know and trust.”

“At this point I would also like to pay tribute to all the loyal and hardworking staff who have given me tremendous support over the last 40 years.”

Post Office area manager, Timmy Grant, presented Michael McElroy with his 40 Years’ Long Service Award.

He said: “Michael has been dedicated to the community of Augher for 40 years. That is impressive. During the pandemic they introduced free home shopping delivery for those shielding. They provide a lifeline. Augher Post Office really is at the heart of this community and we really appreciate the service that Michael and his family provide.”