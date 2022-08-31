Have your say on 10 year plan for tourism in Fermanagh and Omagh

MEMBERS of the public are invited to find out more and to have their say on a new 10 year roadmap for tourism in Fermanagh and Omagh at drop-in consultation sessions taking place in Enniskillen and Omagh in September.

The draft Visitor Experience Development Plan (VEDP) for Fermanagh Lakelands and Omagh and the Sperrins sets out an ambitious 10-year framework and action plan to improve the tourism and visitor experience to benefit the local economy, communities and the environment through sustainable and regenerative tourism.

Jointly funded and developed by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Tourism NI and Waterways Ireland following input from the public, private and community sectors, the draft VEDP is currently open for public consultation.

As part of the public consultation process, drop-in consultation sessions for members of the public will take place in Enniskillen and Omagh in September.

Drop-in consultation sessions will take place in: Omagh on Thursday, September 8 at the Connect Centre, Strule House, 16 High Street from 9am to 5pm and at Strule Arts Centre, café area, from 7pm to 9pm.

Enniskillen on Wednesday, September 14 from 9am to 5pm at the Connect Centre, County Buildings, East Bridge Street and 7pm to 9pm in the reception area at The Ardhowen, Dublin Road.

Encouraging people to get involved in the public consultation, chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff, said: “The draft VEDP for Fermanagh Lakelands and for Omagh and the Sperrins recognises the tourism potential of the area and how it can support sustainable and thriving communities, spaces and places across the area.

"I would encourage anyone with an interest in the area to get involved in the public consultation process to help to shape the final plan. Have your say. Play you part in enhancing the strong tourism offering within the district and the benefits that it can bring for visitors, local communities, businesses and the environment.

The final plan needs to be as authentic and ambitious as possible.”

Tourism NI’s Regional Manager, Martin Graham stated: “Tourism NI is pleased to collaborate with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Waterways Ireland on a new Visitor Experience Development Plan (VEDP) for Fermanagh Lakelands and Omagh and the Sperrins to act as a roadmap for tourism growth and delivery in this area.

"It is recognised that tourism is an important sector for this council area in relation to visitor spend, business growth and jobs. We are also aware that the depth and breadth of distinctive visitor experiences have the opportunity to encourage both domestic and international visitors to spend longer and contribute significantly to tourism revenue both locally and in Northern Ireland as a whole”.

Joe Gillespie, Regional Manager, Northern Region, Waterways Ireland said: “Waterways Ireland are delighted to reach this milestone in the delivery of the VEDP for the Fermanagh and Omagh region. Its successful delivery will support the creation of unforgettable holiday experiences that will benefit local businesses and communities in the Fermanagh Lakelands area.

The VEDP will provide a clear roadmap for future tourism investment that will transform the region to deliver a better spread of tourism and visitor activity within the region.”

Public consultation on the draft VEDP remains open until 4pm, Friday, September 30.

The draft VEDP is available to download from the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council website or to view at a number of the Council’s venues and facilities.

An online survey on the draft VEDP is also available to complete by visiting the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council website.

For further information on the consultation and how to get involved please visit the consultations section on the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council website at www.fermanaghomagh.com or contact the Council’s tourism team on 0300 303 1777.