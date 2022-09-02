Over 3,000 pupils 'kitted out' for the new term thanks to Omagh Uniform Exchange

OVER 3,000 pupils will return to school this week with new uniforms thanks to the tireless work of local volunteers.

With the new school term beginning this week, Omagh Uniform Exchange has once again wound down - but it's volunteers are content in the knowledge that they have helped literally thousands of pupils get ‘kitted out’ for school!

The work of the local exchange has this year proven more important than ever. With sharp rises in the cost of living in recent months, many family's have found that the financial burden of school uniforms, which can cost around £300 per child, hard to manage.

Fortunately, the uniform exchange swiftly stepped in to provide quality pre-loved uniforms with a smile, and saw people come from as near as Omagh, and as far away as Castlederg and Ballygawley, to avail of the much-needed service.

And the exchange also earned the flattering title of "the prettiest uniform shop in Omagh' - which was awarded by one local seven-year-old who was getting kitted out for the new term!

Volunteer, Cathy McNamee, has said running a busy uniform exchange has been "immensely rewarding", and she has extended the highest praise to all those who have supported them in recent weeks, from local businesses and the community, local schools, and an army of volunteers.'

Cathy said: "It's hard to put into words how brilliant the last few weeks have been" she said. "We are well and truly exhausted, but it has such a worthwhile endeavour from the word go.

"Truthfully, there where days when we lost count of people coming through the doors. But judging by the number of hangers that have been returned to us, around 3,000 children have been kitted out for the new school term, whether it be with a full uniform or a single item. However, this a very conservative estimate.

"This year we experienced a high level of demand,a partly because we are more established now, but also because of cost of living crisis and the fact that people are finding it difficult to afford the expense of school uniforms."

Demand

Despite tough economic times and a high level of demand, Cathy said she was "blown away" by the immense show of support from the local community, whom continually dropped in quality uniforms to be reused.

She continued: "Truthfully, we were worried that during these tough times people wouldn't be in a position to support the exchange - but their generosity has blown us away.

"We had people bringing in bags and bags of stuff, and so many willing volunteers giving up hours of their time. Schools willingly acted as points of collection for uniforms, and local shops such as Dunnes Stores and Primark gave us as many hangers as we needed.

"We also got the use of the hall over the summer from Drumragh Parish which was a superb help, and gave the Uniform Exchange a home.

"We also received generous donations on our JustGiving page that allowed us to purchase hanging rails, tagging machine, labels, rail dividers - all those wee things that are needed.

"Overall, a project of this scale and size doesn't work without majority of community behind us. Right across the community from Omagh to Castlederg to Ballygawley, we had massive support.

‘Joyful’

While the running of Uniform exchange is hard work, Cathy was pleased to say that the atmosphere at St Joseph's hall was "happy" and "joyful" - and the team of dedicated volunteers were ultimately successful in fulfilling the aim of providing uniforms to whoever came through the door, regardless of circumstance.

"We are proud to say that the atmosphere in the exchange was an extremely happy one - it wasn't a sad place that people were coming to out of great need. We were there to get kids kitted out for school, no questions asked. That anonymity really works for something like this.

"Overall it was lovely getting kids kitted out for school, and it was the small comments and compliments that kept us going - for example, one seven-year-old said that we were the 'prettiest uniform shop in Omagh!' Small things like that make it worthwhile!"

Cathy and the team at Omagh Uniform Exchange have extended thanks to anyone who supported the initiative in any way, shape or form, from the parents who used the service, those who kindly gave donations and other items, the committed volunteers who generously gave up their time, and the schools for their support.

While initiatives such as Omagh Uniform Exchange has helped provide relief for families during the current cost of living crisis, political representatives such as the SDLP's Daniel McCrossan have said that more needs to be done to help parents cope with the cost of uniforms in the future.

When asked what measures it was taking to help families with the affordability of school uniforms, a spokesperson from the Department of Education said: “The Minister understands the challenges faced by families in relation to the cost of living and the pressures associated with school uniform costs.

"The Minister has previously commended the schools that have taken action to reduce costs, but expressed her disappointment at those that have failed to take action in line with the Department’s guidance on this issue.

"The Minister has instructed officials to identify an approach that will seek to ensure, on a statutory basis, that schools are required to make their uniforms more affordable for families.

“As we work through this process, the views of all interested parties including parents, pupils and schools will play an important role in seeking to reduce the costs of school uniforms for families.”