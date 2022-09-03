Fane Valley employees scale great heights for charities

OVER 50 staff from multiple sites across Fane Valley Group came together to scale the 30m façade of the Fane Valley Feeds’ Mill in Omagh, Co Tyrone, recently with representatives from the three charities, Marie Curie, Cancer Fund for Children, and the Irish Cancer Society in attendance to show their support to the brave abseilers on the day.

Ronan McCanny, Fane Valley Group Project and Sustainability Director, and Charity Abseil Coordinator remarked: “This was the first time that we have hosted an abseil fundraiser at any of our Fane Valley sites.

"The sizeable 30m mill building lends itself perfectly for the abseil event, and I am delighted to say that 54 abseilers participated on the day. The abseil, directed and overseen by Belfast Activity Centre was a huge success.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our abseil participants, helpers and volunteers, caterers and the many members of the public and customers who have contributed towards and donated to this event," he added.