House blaze victims 'lucky to have survived'

TWO women are "lucky to have survived" after a devastating fire spread to their homes in Shandon Park at the weekend.

The fire, which started from a nearby shed and spread to two houses during the early hours of Saturday, required three Fire Service appliances, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and four 'jets' to bring it under control.

One house was totally destroyed in the blaze, while another suffered substantial fire and smoke damage.

Most all, personal possessions belonging to the two female residents were also destroyed in the fire, which the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) is treating as "accidental ignition".

Shandon Park resident, Joe McCroy, was one of the first to raise the alarm about the fast spreading fire on Saturday at around 1.50am.

Recounting the "traumatic" ordeal that saw him banging the doors of the houses in an effort to alert the residents, Mr McCrory said: "Myself and my wife, Louise, where on our way home at the time when we saw flames and smoke coming from behind the houses.

"I immediately ran to alert the occupants of the house and banged the door, while Louise rang the Fire Brigade.

"The first occupant was awake and quickly exited the house. Her next door neighbour was asleep, but we were able to wake her up and quickly get her out as well.