'Escalating' anti-social behaviour incidents impact on Castlederg Ambulance Service

THE Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has confirmed it has temporarily suspended the deployment of Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV) solo responders to the Castlederg station following an escalation in anti-social behaviour incidents in the area.

The service said recent incidents, which have included a fire at a building adjacent to the station, have prompted fears for the safety of its staff, although it says there is no evidence to suggest the behaviour is targeted at emergency personnel.

It says a review of the security of the station is now underway.

In a statement issued yesterday (Tuesday), a NIAS spokesperson said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Station has, with regret, taken a temporary decision not to deploy Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV) solo responders to the Castlederg station.

"This decision comes in the aftermath of an increased incidence of anti-social behaviour, including a fire, in the immediate vicinity of the ambulance station, although there is no evidence to suggest that it is directed towards our staff.

"Emergency response in the area will continue to be provided by double crewed ambulances, stationed in Castlederg, and supported by RRV as required from neighbouring stations.

"Patient Care Service (PCS) crews will continue to utilise the station provided there are at least two personnel on the crew.

"NIAS places the utmost importance on staff safety and as such we will work with the PSNI and Western Health and Social Care Trust in reviewing the security of the station and safety of the staff."

West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan, called on those responsible for the incidents to stop, adding the station is a vital public resource that needs protected.

“It’s very concerning and deeply troubling to learn of the anti-social behaviour in the buildings adjacent to the Castlederg ambulance station site," he said.

"This behaviour has escalated in recent weeks and has involved the Fire Service being called out.

“This does raise massive concerns for staff safety at the ambulance station where they have taken the decision not to deploy solo responders from the station who are vital in terms of getting to those in need quickly.

“This anti-social behaviour is having a direct impact on ambulance services in Castlederg and needs to stop.

"This is a critical service for the local community and needs to be protected. I urge everyone to report any incidents or suspicious behaviour into the PSNI and I also urge parents to know where their children are."

Party colleague, councillor Steven Edwards added: “This is absolutely unacceptable. The people of Castlederg need this ambulance station and need this service.

"It cannot and should not be allowed to be hampered due to the actions of those committing anti-social behaviour.

“I will be working with the community groups, with council and with the PSNI to try and weed this behaviour out of Castlederg.

"The town needs enhanced ambulance services and enhanced ambulance facilities. Those perpetrators involved are doing nothing but punishing the people of Castlederg. It needs to stop and stop now.”

Sinn Féin MLA., Maolíosa McHugh, also expressed concern.

"I have requested a meeting with the Ambulance Service and hospital estates to discuss the security of this site," he said.

"I also request for all young people to desist from congregating in the vicinity of the old hospital, as by their presence and the likelihood of anti-social behaviour incidents happening, it puts at risk the continuation of vital ambulance services in the Castlederg area."

NIAS says it has previously addressed the issue of its estates with the aim of ensuring that it provides the best possible care for patients and improved working environments for staff, who provide that care, as appropriate for a modern Ambulance Service.

"NIAS will develop a range of proposals for the most appropriate locations and specification for our future estate which will be subject to extensive engagement with our staff and wider public consultation with the communities we serve," the statement added.

"There is not yet a date for this consultation and there are no immediate plans or proposals relating to Castlederg in this respect and this position will not be impacted by the recent anti-social behaviour in the area, which we hope will be brought to an end soon."