Cost of living crisis reaching a 'cataclysmic stage', warns local campaign member

A NEWLY-FORMED campaign group is aiming to spread awareness of the everyday struggles people face during the cost of living crisis.

The 'Omagh Cost of Living Campaign' was set up by a group of people who are concerned that recent price rises in fuel, oil, electricity and other essential items will causes immense hardship this winter.

Already local people have witnessed astronomical price rises in energy, with Ofgem's energy price cap rising to £3,549, and expected to rise to £5,000 in the new year. And just last week, SSE Airtricity announced a 28.4 per cent price increase for gas customers, and 35.5 per cent increase for electricity customers.

It is these pressures, and other insidious price rises in everyday items across the board, that has prompted grassroots pressure groups, such as the Omagh campaign, to spring up. Other campaigns are also live in Londonderry and Belfast, as well as many cities in the Republic of Ireland.

Group member, Damian Kelly, feels that the cost of the living crisis is reaching a "cataclysmic" stage, with local people already being forced to choose between 'heating or eating', and problems set to worsen as the cold weather comes in.

"As a group we felt that Omagh needed to be part of this. Rises in the cost of living are reaching a cataclysmic stage and ordinary people need to get involved. It's our only option given the lack of government at the moment, and it's the only way things are going to change.

"Problems are even more pronounced in Omagh as the town has the third highest cost of living in Northern Ireland. Yet it is also an area that is often neglected. It's time we had our voices heard.

"Everywhere we look, it is abundantly clear that the people of Omagh and beyond are starting to feel the pinch. Initiatives like the Omagh School Uniform Exchange were absolutely swamped this year, and we have three food banks in Omagh that are working at full capacity. The demand for these charitable causes is telling as to the situation that people are in."

Having held a number of meetings since being formed, the campaign has so far garnered support from some local councillors, the trade union UNITE, some community groups and number of local charities.

And Damian is hopeful that more will come on board in support of the campaign's mission, especially given the bleak financial forecast for the imminent winter period.

"Without a doubt, people are going to really struggle this winter. Action needs to be taken and we need to see a huge reduction in utilities, including gas, oil, and fuel.

"The pressure needs to be put on as energy costs are continually increasing to the point where it could cost £5,000 per year to keep a home. The average family cannot afford this, all the while billion-pound companies record record profits on the back of the suffering of everyday folk.

"Parents are going to have to be sending their children to school full or cold or on an empty stomach but warm. This isn't great and stunts development and wont help them with their education. This cost of living crisis will have knock-on impacts on everyone."