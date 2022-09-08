Bereaved Omagh mum urges others to be aware of signs that someone is struggling

WITH World Suicide Prevention Day fast approaching, an Omagh woman who tragically lost her 16-year-old daughter has urged people to be aware of the signs that someone is struggling.

Elle Trowbridge would this year be celebrating her 21st birthday - but having been the victim of relentless online bullying and having suffered from depression, she passed away on April 25, 2017.

For her mum, Mandy Chism, coming to terms with the loss of her beloved daughter has been a long road fraught with emotion, grief and heartache - and it is a road that will never end.

But in the darkness, Mandy is determined to be a light for those who are struggling, and in recent years she has been doing all she can to teach people about the often-overlooked warning signs of mental illness and depression.

And with World Suicide Prevention Day taking place this weekend (September 10), Mandy's work is all the more relevant.

The yearly awareness day sees organisations and communities around the world come together to raise awareness of how to create a world where fewer people die by suicide.

The latest suicide statistics show that in 2018, in the UK and Republic of Ireland, more than 6,800 people died by suicide. Every life lost to suicide is a tragedy - but it is important to know is that suicide is preventable, and not inevitable.

It is this theme of prevention - merged with hope and resilience - that is the core of Mandy's teachings as a suicide prevention ambassador for Hope Matters NI.

Mandy regularly carries out suicide prevention training with local schools and community groups, including spotting the warning signs of suicide - which she feels she herself could have benefited from when her own daughter was struggling.

Mandy explained: "Elle passed away in 2017. She was 16-year-old, in the prime of her life, with hopes and dreams that unfortunately that didn't happen.

"She had struggled with her mental health since she was 11-years-old, and she was badly bullied throughout different stages of her life. The bullying was both in school and online. It was relentless and she had no escape from it.

"She was diagnosed with depression at age 14, and looking back the thing I found most difficult was that nobody gave me, as her mum, any direction or any signposting for support.

"I wasn't given any help of how to deal with this, and as a parent it was hard to know what to do orwho to reach out to. I found myself living in fear because I didn't know what to do."

Suicide prevention

Struggling to come to terms with what had happened following Elle's tragic passing, Mandy began learning as much as she could about mental illness, coping skills and suicide prevention.

And five years on, her "passion and purpose" is delivering all-important advice and guidance to people, and their familys, who are impacted by mental illness - as well how to spot some of the warning signs that someone is struggling mentally.

Mandy explained: "I strongly feel that people need to have awareness of the signs, because it could actually save someone's life.

"Looking back, one thing that may or may not have been a warning sign was a change in Elle's mood a few weeks before she passed away.

"I really thought she had turned a corner and felt she was flourishing. She was doing very well in school and seemed to be at peace with everyone. Our home felt a lot lighter. Very shortly after that, she passed away.

"I often wonder if she was at peace because she knew she had decided what was coming. I try not to ruminate on these questions too much, and instead remember the good times we shared.

"Another warning sign was the fact that Elle lost a friend to suicide just six months before. Someone who is bereaved by suicide is three times more likely to take their own life. This is something that needs to be highlighted so much more.

"Furthermore, the impact of other people's actions cannot be overlooked. Seven weeks before her passing, Elle had received an incredibly nasty message on an anonymous app.

"This re-traumatised her and caused her to spiral. People need to be aware just how much of an impact their words and actions can have. And it's devastating that someone can say these things anonomysly on an app, and suffer no consequences whatsoever."

Behaviour

Mandy has also said that changes in a child or young person's behaviour, both positive or negative, can also be a warning sign that they are struggling mentally.

"Whenever there is a change in child's behaviour, there is a reason for it," she said. "A child may not always have words to express how they feel, and this may come out in temper, erratic behaviour or risk taking.

"But behind that behaviour is a feeling, and for young people's whose brains aren't yet fully developed, it's a means of communication and can be a cry for help.

"Young people are always being encouraged to reach out if they are struggling, but some simply don't have the vocabulary to do that. As parents we must be mindful of this.

Having experienced first-hand the pain of losing a child and the devastating impacts this can have on a family, Mandy now feels that more support and guidance is needed for families who are dealing with a loved one who is struggling with their mental health.

This is one of the main driving forces in her work as a suicide-prevention ambassador.

"If a person thoughts of suicide and harm, this impacts the whole family, and the whole family needs to be supported," she said. "Not all families have the skills, the tools and knowledge to deal with this on their own.

"If this information and knowledge isn't readily available, how can we expect people with no knowledge know how to support their child?

"Through my programmes I teach all about hope and resilience. Having learned so much about mental health in the past five years, I now know that hope is such a big thing.

"Hopelessness is one of the largest defining factors in suicide, and the more I learn the more I realise that Elle had lost hope.

"I do my best to teach the theory of hope. It's all about giving people, of any age, the skills and knowledge to be hopeful.

"I do all of this in Elle's memory. I want her to be remembered as the girl who spread hope far and wide."