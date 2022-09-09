Celebrate Culture Night 2022 across the district

CULTURE Night is an annual all-island public event that celebrates culture, creativity and the arts and all events are free.

Groups from across the district are hosting a range of arts and cultural forms including music, dance, visual art, theatre, language, literature, sports, cultural traditions, film and crafts.

This year’s event will be launched on Friday, September 2 at 5pm in Enniskillen and at 6.30pm in Strule Arts Centre Omagh by Council chairman, Barry McElduff and participating groups from across the district.

Most of the planned events for this year’s Culture Night on Friday, September 23 are in person, with one or two online.

Local events around Omagh at a glance include: 11am, Artist’s Talk by Paul Crozier Strule Arts Centre; 4pm to 9pm Hungarian Folk Exhibition - display of costumes, etc; 5pm screening of DVD ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ by Golden Apples Players, Strule Arts Centre; 5.30pm Historical Tour of Sacred Heart Church, Omagh; 6.30pm Irish language events for children Dun Uladh Omagh; 6.30pm Kurt Cobain heritage walking tour, Carrickmore; 7pm County Youth Music Session from Teach Cheoil, Dún Uladh Omagh; 7.30 pm Samba by Community Rhythms in Community House Omagh; 7.30 pm screening of Strule Arts Centre Community Panto DVD ‘Alice in Pantoland’; 7.30pm Traditional Songs and Music by Ceoltoirí na hOmaí Strule Arts Centre; 8pm Readings by Omagh Literary Festival, Strule Arts Centre; 8pm Drumquin Historical Society at Drumquin Youth Centre Scottish music band, local children Irish and Scottish dancing, story telling of 'days gone by' songs; 11pm music session in The Patrician, Carrickmore with local musicians, Aiden Scott-Browne, Conal Ward, playing a mix of Nirvana tunes, mixed with folk, traditional and rock- come as you are!.

"Please come along in person and enjoy the amazing cultural feast available this Culture Night across Fermanagh and Omagh district," a spokesperson said.

The full Fermanagh and Omagh Culture Night programme pdf brochure is available on www.fermanaghomagh.com and at www.facebook.com/FermanaghOmaghArts or email: culture@fermanaghomagh.com