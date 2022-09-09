A FORMER Omagh independent councillor has slammed the Department of Health's decision to shelve plans for the new mental health unit in Omagh as 'catastrophic'.

There has been considerable anger as the Department made clear its intention to prioritise funds for new mental health units in the Northern and South Eastern trusts over the proposed Western Trust facility.

The Omagh project represented phase two of the Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, but it is increasingly unlikely that it will be delivered.

"It would be catastrophic if this were to happen," said Johnny McLaughlin.

"This is as always an ill-founded U-turn that has absolutely no basis whatsoever on reality."

As a result, local mental health social support charity, 'Together with SOLACE' held a demonstration march on Saturday past in Omagh.

Mr McLaughlin continued: "I wish to give my full unequivocal support to the valiant efforts of the mental health workers forced to take to the streets on Saturday to draw public attention to such bureaucratic insanity.

"These front-line workers who bear the brunt of being underfunded and understaffed for years and are now told there will be no new mental health unit to ease their burden.

"These professional people in these difficult economic times are being overwhelmed by the hugely increased demand on their services.

"They should not be undermined, disregarded or cheated in this shameful way by faceless bureaucrats. It is the ultimate insult to their endeavours. Even leading clinicians are asking 'why'?

"How anyone could measure such an important need in these tough times in such cold-blooded economic terms just begs belief."

Mr McLaughlin called on all political representatives to "pull together in the face of such a travesty.

"Some serious answers are demanded from the Department of Health and the Western Trust and probably much further afield," he added.

‘Need’

"Never before has there been such a dire need for mental health services to be given to priority in government funding allocation.

"Not so long ago the addictions unit was under serious threat of closure, but with prolonged exposure in our local papers, and the local political representatives pulling together, a successful outcome was reached.

"We need all that even more so in this current harsh economic climate, causing serious mental health issues such as crippling debt and associated despair in some cases, people not being able to cope. There's unemployment to contend with, benefit cuts, a lack of opportunities for our younger generation, with alcohol and drug abuse on the rise at an alarming rate.

"Many vulnerable people, young and not so young, in local communities, are experiencing mental health issues that can only be properly addressed by professionals, not by phone, but in suitable mental health, unit environment as was rightly envisaged in the original stage two plan.

"This must not be allowed to happen and I urge everyone whether in world of deed to give these determined mental health workers full support because this situation is not going to improve as economic hardships bite deeper."

Omagh town councillor Matthew Bell was equally critical of the Department's decision.

He said: "Mental health provision in Northern Ireland is lagging greatly behind the rest of the United Kingdom. Our rate of poor mental health is 25% higher than England.

"Furthermore, I saw a study where it stated that 9/10 people in Northern Ireland do not have the knowledge of where to go to or who to contact if they believe they are suffering from a mental illness.

"Mental health is not being taken as seriously as it should be and I believe that mental health should be given parity of esteem with physical health. This was enshrined in law in England in 2012 and it would allow mental health services to be given equal funding with physical health services.

"Each year, around 300 people die from suicide. One death is not good enough, never mind that figure being measured in the hundreds. Mental health services are underfunded and the staff undervalued and steps need to be taken to make these changes."

Calling on politicians to return to Stormont, Mr Bell said: "How can we expect mental health services to be reformed without a functioning executive?

"We need the executive to release the money, release strategy and promote the recruitment of staff. Secondly, funding needs to be allocated more fairly to mental health services. I mentioned earlier that mental health does not have parity of esteem with physical health.

Pressure

"This needs to change and we need more funding for mental health services to bring them equal with physical health. To do this we need to lobby our finance minister and to lobby our finance minister we first need to have one.

"Locally, we need to keep the pressure up and continue to lobby our local Councillors, MLAs and MP to fight for this project to be completed as soon as possible. Over the next coming days, I am going to organise a meeting between this protests' organisers SOLACE, the Department of Health and the Western Trust to talk about all these issues raised in great depth."

A statement from Sinn Féin elected representatives, Orfhlaith Begley, West Tyrone MP, Nicola Brogan, West Tyrone MLA and Barry McElduff, Fermanagh andd Omagh District Council Chairperson, called for the delivery of the Mental Health Unit in Omagh.

“We wish to commend the local social support group ‘SOLACE’ for organising this protest and giving voice to concerns that the development of the much needed Mental Health Unit for Omagh may be deemed by the Department of Health as a lesser priority than similar planned facilities in other Trust areas.

“First announced back in 2016 the need for this facility is greater now than ever. The quality of healthcare should not be defined by a postcode.

“We will continue to press the Department for the delivery of the Mental Health Unit for Omagh as an equal priority.”

“Besides this, it is clear that the ability to strategically plan capital investment for Omagh and the other further two planned Mental Health facilities is being significantly impaired due to the ongoing budgetary uncertainty.

“We also need a functioning Executive and the setting of a three year budget to provide this certainty.

“Sinn Féin wants to invest an additional £1 billion pounds into our health service to help meet the many challenges it faces including to provide much needed funding to tackle the mental health crisis.

“The DUP should end its boycott of the power sharing institutions, reform an Executive, and work with the rest of us to tackle the crisis in health and get money into the pockets of people struggling with the cost of living crisis."