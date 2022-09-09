Disabled people 'extremely worried' as bills skyrocket

AN OMAGH disability rights campaigner has urged politicians to reform an executive to help the thousands of disabled people who are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Dermot Devlin, who founded the advocacy group 'My Way Access', was speaking out as a further hike in the price of electricity from SSE of 35.4 per cent was announced, which is set to take effect on October 1.

Coupled with repeated rises in other essential items such as food and fuel, a worrisome winter period is ahead for local people - and according to Dermot, these fears are even more pronounced amongst those living with a disability.

According to the charity SCOPE, on average person with a disability spends an £583 per month compared to their non-disabled counterparts - with this extra spending often coming from specialist equipment, which has to be powered on a daily basis.

But with electricity prices rising to unprecedented levels compared to the same period last year, Dermot says that many people with disabilities are rightfully worried about how they will afford to live.

"In Northern Ireland, we have around 243,000 death and disabled people,"Dermot explained. "According to recent figures, disabled people on average spend up to £583 per month extra than their non-disabled counterparts.

"This is because they often require specialist equipment, including electronic hoists, special beds, powered chairs, and monitors, all of which adds up, and more-so nowadays given the extremely high cost of electricity.

"Others aren't able to move as well and can develop sores, pains and broken skin easily. This means they have to take extra care and wash a number of times per day, and also have their clothes wash on a more regular basis. All this takes electricity and power, so it's easy to where the added spending comes from.

"Unfortunately, the PIP benefit, which is designed to support disabled people, isn't keeping up with the rate of inflation. It has seen a 3.1 per cent, but the rate of inflation is over 10 per cent. In real terms this is a massive cut to the benefits system.

"While the government have drafted a one-off payment of £150 to roughly six-million disabled people to help them with cost of living crisis, this is very much a drop in the ocean. On average people with disabilities are spending £583 extra per month, so getting a one-off £150 isn't going to have a meaningful impact."

And as colder weather and darker evenings draw ever-closer, which increases the everyday need for heating oil and electricity, Dermot has urged politicians to reform to offer real support to those struggling.

The Stormont government needs to get back to together, reform and make real change. A one off payment isn't going to make any difference. They need to make sure the benefit keeps up with the inflation rate, and so something to allay this massive cuts in real terms.

"Without a doubt, disabled people are extremely worried. Thankfully, I am fortunate to have a great support system of friends, family and people around me to help out, but even with that support there are nerves about going into the winter time.

But others simply don't have that same support or network, and what is ahead in coming months is terrifying. People are going to have that decision whether to heat homes or eat, and I would go as far to say that people are going to die as a result of this unless something is done.

"This is a crisis that is impacting everyone, not just those with disabilities. Parents cannot afford school uniforms or heating their homes. People are choosing between heating or eating. The government needs to step in. People can no longer afford not to have a government."