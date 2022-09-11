Omagh teenager raising Alopecia awareness

AN OMAGH teenager who lost her hair due to Alopecia Universalis is reassuring others with the condition that it "doesn't define who you are."

15-year-old Isla McGonigle first experienced the autoimmune condition in April 2020 - by October, her hair started coming out in chunks, and within a few weeks she lost her eyelashes and eyebrows.

But Isla refuses to let the condition define her and her enjoyment of life - and with September marking Alopecia Awareness Month 2022, she is doing her bit help remove the stigmas surrounding the condition.

As well as being a member of Edenderry Pipe Band, Isla is a member of the Youth Voice Board of Alopecia UK, a national charity that works to improve the lives of those affected by Alopecia through support, awareness and research.

The charity aims to help people with alopecia live the life they want with confidence.

"My main message is not to let it hold you back in life," Isla said. "While losing your hair is a big thing and can be life-changing, those who have it need to know that it doesn't define who you are. Don't let it hold you back from what you want to do in life.

"I don't see why it should hold me back, it doesn't define me as a person. I am myself and Alopecia doesn't take away from that!"

While today's teenagers are under immense pressure to look a certain way and are continually bombarded with airbrushed influencers on social media, Isla feels these beauty standards aren't helpful, especially for those with alopecia.

"Beauty standards are a big thing, especially on social media and Instagram, where teenagers are constantly being told they have to look a certain way," she said. "We have to get away from that.

"There is always the fear that if you lose your hair, people will look at you different, but this isn't the case. I find that people are definitely accepting of it when they know about it.

"My advice for anyone who has it and feels self conscious is not to worry. Worrying is only going to make you stressed out, and if you worry about it you will be more self conscious. Yes, it can affect your mental health, but I find the best way to cope is by not to worrying and accepting it.

"It shouldn't impact your enjoyment of life, and It's important to know that others have the same condition and to know that you are not alone."

Over the past year, Isla has also been active in raising money for Alopecia UK. Two separate events in conjunction with Omagh High School, including a '60-mile challenge' and 'Mad Hatters Day' have helped to raise around £1,000 for the charity.

And now, in the month of September, she will once again turn her efforts to raising awareness of alopecia in effort to normalise the condition and dispel some of the myths and stigmas.

"When someone sees a person with a bald patch, or bald patches, they automatically think it's something like cancer. People associate it with illness, but it's not the case at all, and hair loss is the only effect and it's not contagious.

"That is why I feel raising awareness is so important. With September being Alopecia Awareness Month, I feel that now is the perfect time to do it!

"This month myself and fellow members of the Alopecia UK Youth Board are hoping to spread awareness of the condition through the media, including newspapers, social media such as Facebook and Instagram, and through word of mouth. Whatever it takes to get the word out."

Further information on Alopecia can be found at www.alopecia.org.uk.