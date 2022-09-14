Council opens books of condolence

A BOOK of condolence has been opened by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Books have opened at the Townhall, Enniskillen and the Grange, Omagh.

An online book of condolence has also opened on the council’s website, www.fermanaghomagh.com.

Council chairman, Barry McElduff said: “As chair of the council, I have agreed to the opening of a Book of Condolence to facilitate those residents who wish to express their sympathy and thoughts on the death of Queen Elizabeth”.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has also made provision for residents to leave floral tributes at Enniskillen Castle (grassed area to the exterior front) and the Urban Garden at Strule Arts Centre.

A council spokesperson said: "Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has noted with sadness, the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8 at the age of 96.

"The Queen was a frequent visitor to Northern Ireland and visited the Fermanagh and Omagh district on a number of occasions, most notably when she visited Omagh in 2002 as part of her Golden Jubilee and in 2012 when she visited Enniskillen during her Diamond jubilee.

"On this occasion, she attended a service at St Macartin’s Cathedral before crossing the street to visit St Michael’s Church and later officially opened South West Acute Hospital.

"During the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year, the cornflower blue outfit she wore during her visit to Enniskillen in 2012, was on display in Enniskillen Castle as part of the Our Coronation Exhibition.

"The Queen will be fondly remembered in the district particularly by those who had the pleasure of meeting her and those who worked with the various charities with which she had an association."