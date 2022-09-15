Queen led the country with 'dignity and devotion' - Omagh Royal British Legion

THE Royal British Legion Omagh branch and club was saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, she was patron of the Royal British Legion when it got the Royal appellation in 1971 although it had Royal patronage from its founding in 1921.

"Her love for the armed forces was second to none as could be seen every year at the festival of remembrance and laying of wreath on Remembrance Day. She herself was a world war two veteran having served as a mechanic during the war before coming to the throne," said branch chairman, Derick Shields.

"She led the country with dignity and devotion for over seven decades and we had a wonderful 70th Platumium Jubillee this year, she was loved worldwide and will be missed immensely. At this sad time we would like everyone to hold her in their thoughts and prayers and pray for her family at this sad time.

"We know as King Charles III takes on the mantle that has been left by his mother and our Queen, he will do so with devotion and steadfast duty.

"A book of remembrance is open in the Royal British Legion and everyone is welcome to call and sign in, it is open Tuesday, Wednesday from 10am to 12 noon and on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 7pm to 11pm.

"Rest easy Your Majesty your duty is done.

"God Save the King."