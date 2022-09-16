Plumbridge family to host country music night for charity close to their hearts

A PLUMBRIDGE family are hosting a fundraising night for a charity close to their heart.

The McKernan's are holding 'A night of Country Music and Dancing' at the 2000 Centre, Newtownstewart on Friday, September 16, with all proceeds going to The Children's Cancer Unit, Belfast.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mabel McKernan told the Tyrone Constitution: "Unfortunately our middle-son, Samuel became ill at around two-and-a-half years old and was diagnosed with a large tumour on his brain.

"He received different treatments, including at the children’s haematology and cancer unit in the Royal Belfast Hospital for sick children, over a course of nearly two years but sadly lost his life at five-and-a-half years old.

"We have selected The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity, which helps fund the children’s haematology and cancer unit in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, where Samuel was treated for 18 months.

"This charity helps support a fantastic unit, which provided the very best care to Samuel when he was ill and continues to do so for other sick children today."

Along with her husband William, they are both delighted to be hosting the evening, which to them will not only support a fantastic charity but also bring together our local community for a great night of music and dancing.

The night itself is due to be excellent with local DJs playing country and western hits for line dancing.

There will also be food, a cash bar, raffle, prize draw and most of all lots of fun to be had!

Looking ahead to the night Mrs McKernan is hoping for a great turn-out.

"It would be brilliant to see as many friendly faces there as possible to raise funds for this important cause but to also have some fun and catch up with friends and neighbours from across Tyrone.

"All I can say to anyone who is thinking of joining us is, bring your dancing shoes!

"We couldn’t have done all this ourselves and we owe our warm thanks to our friends, neighbours and family who have helped out from promoting the event, to selling tickets, to providing prizes for the raffle and much more."

Tickets cost £10 and £5 for children and if you need anymore information you can contact Mabel on 07510694415.