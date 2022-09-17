Council purchase of historic jail building would 'add to the heritage of the district', says local historian

A LOCAL historian has called on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to purchase an old jail building, which is "unique to Omagh's heritage", that is currently for sale.

According to Vincent Brogan, the Omagh Gaol Governor's House, a 200-year-old building situated off the Derry Road, would add to the heritage of the district if purchased and restored.

The building and adjoining land is currently for sale, with an asking price of £40,000.

The jail was opened in 1804 and the Governor’s House was added in 1823, but it has falling into disrepair in recent years.

Omagh Gaol closed in 1902. According to historical accounts, the Gaol was the scene of several public hangings, and perhaps the most legendary criminal hanged there was a policeman, District Inspector Montgomery of the RIC.

A cashier had been robbed and killed in the bank at Newtownstewart and DI Montgomery was the investigating officer - but he turned out to be the perpetrator of the crime and was hanged in Omagh Gaol in 1873.

It is stories like these, and many more, that has prompted Mr Brogan to call on the local council to take note of the true historical importance of the structure. Mr Brogan said: "This building is 200 years old and is the most iconic part of the old jail complex.

The building itself has been allowed to fall into disrepair and is considered to be at risk. "The Council do not have an historic structure of this type in Omagh or Enniskillen and it would add to the heritage of the District.

"In addition the Council own land adjoining the site and it is close to the St Lucia complex.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity to acquire this unique property forthe public realm. So much of Omagh's Heritage has been lost over the years."

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council have been asked if they have any plans to purchase the historic building in Omagh, but at the time of going to press a response had not been received.