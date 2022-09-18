Queen demonstrated 'ongoing need for reconciliation' during Enniskillen visit

DURING a 'remarkable' visit to Enniskillen 10 years ago, Queen Elizabeth "led the way in promoting neighbourliness", the Bishop of Clogher said.

In 2012, the Queen visited the Fermanagh town where she officially opened the South West Acute Hosptial (SWAH) and historically crossed from St Macartin's Cathedral to St Michael's Church - her first visit to a Catholic church in Ireland.

Recalling the historic moment, Bishop of Clogher, Dr Ian Ellis said: "It is with profound sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"On behalf of the clergy and people of the Diocese of Clogher I offer our sincere condolences to the members of the Royal family in their grievous loss and assure them of the prayers of the parishes of this diocese at this time as they mourn the death of the Queen.

"During her long reign, Queen Elizabeth II has visited this area of her realm on many occasions and touched the hearts and minds of all who met her.

"Her visits are dearly held in our memories; most notable was the remarkable visit to St Macartin’s Cathedral Enniskillen in 2012, for a service to mark the 60th anniversary of her reign.

"On that occasion she reached out to members of the Catholic community and walked across Church Street to meet members of St Michael’s Roman Catholic Church.

"Queen Elizabeth has led the way in promoting neighbourliness and breaking down barriers to friendship and working together.

"Although our hearts are saddened by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, we give thanks to Almighty God for her long life and draw inspiration from the example of her clear faith, her devotion to Christ and selfless service."

Also reflecting on the visit in a joint statement were Rev Monsignor Peter O’Reilly, St Michael’s Church (Roman Catholic) and Rev Canon Kenneth Hall, Dean of St Macartin’s Cathedral.

They said: "The death of a parent and grandparent, even after a long life, is a painful loss.

"During the Platinum Jubilee of her life as Queen, her regnal qualities were widely remarked and acclaimed: service, duty and devotion.

"She did not disguise the roots of these qualities in her Christian faith but gave sterling witness to a practical belief in God, something for which Christian leaders like ourselves are especially grateful in time of changing culture.

"In Enniskillen, we experienced something of this at first hand.

"As was also evident in her visit to the other part of this island, she well understood the cause of division and the consequent ongoing need for reconciliation, something which her 'crossing the street' visibly demonstrated.

"She made a point of speaking about continuing to rise to this challenge when she met us personally in 2012."