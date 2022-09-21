The 'Mercs' are on their way to a bright future!

AN OMAGH band has certainly made a name for itself having held a residency in a local bar on Monday night's during the Summer months.

The Mercenaries, a four-piece music maestro got together in 2019 but this was not their first taste of band life as many played in various groups for over 20 years.

The band comprises of members, Niall Moore on vocals and guitar, Niall McEnhill on vocals and guitar, Danny McCormack on vocals and bass and Oscar Bradley on drums.

Explaining how the idea to join forces first came to light, Danny told the Tyrone Constitution: "The idea first surfaced in mid-2019. We were all playing in different bands at that point and decided the time was right to get together and offer something different to the local music scene by performing the music we all grew up listening to.

"Our first gig was then on New Year's Eve 2019.

"Broadly speaking, we draw our influences from the Kerrang era of the mid-2000s which exposed four impressionable youths to the best of rock, metal, pop punk and grunge from both sides of the Atlantic.

"Grand Theft Auto soundtracks also have a lot to answer for! Closer to home, we were very lucky to be brought up in a town where you could see amazing musicians and bands playing any night of the week.

"Casper, Lazy Bone and Heavy Heart are three local rock groups that spring to mind."

Bogan's Bar, located in Market Street of Omagh has been host to the Mercenaries for a second year in a row on Monday nights.

"We have just finished a second amazing summer of weekly gigs at Bogans Bar. The crowds every week were phenomenal. What was particularly heartening was the reaction to our setlist from a young audience, who absorbed and appreciated tunes that predated their existence," continued Danny.

"It's proof that great music endures. We were also joined by a host of up-and-coming local singers and musicians each week, and it was amazing to watch the development of the next generation of talent in Omagh."

With the summer gigs at an end now the lads are now embarking on a Youtube Channel.

"We are about to release an extensive series of content on our Youtube Channel (Mercenaries Rock Band) which consists of videos produced by our drummer and creative director Oscar.

"As far as live gigs go, we are planning a big night in Omagh at Christmas (date tbc) and have some other interesting ideas in the pipeline.

"Our goal is to continue having fun playing the songs we love, stay true to the alternative rock subculture, and hopefully inspire others to pick up an instrument and play what means the most to them," Danny added.