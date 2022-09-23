Final farewell for Trillick teenager who 'touched so many lives and hearts'

A TRILLICK teenager "touched so many lives and hearts" during her short life, mourners have heard.

Katie Donnelly, from Stralongford Road, Trillick, was cremated following funeral mass at Saint Joseph's Church, Ederney on Sunday.

The Trillick teenager, who was described as 'gentle and thoughtful' passed away last Wednesday, which caused 'shock and devastation' within the local community.

She was a beloved daughter of Colin and Erin, a much loved sister of Cian and Callie, and loving girlfriend of Turlough. She had just completed her A-Levels at Mount Lourdes Grammar School, Enniskillen.

Addressing mourners on Sunday, Fr Frank McManus, Culmaine Parish Preist, said Katie lived a "remarkably full life" which was filled with "a lot of happiness."

"We can take some solace remembering the life and person of Katie," he said. "This is because she brought a smile and a lot of happiness in her short life.

"Indeed when we are going through what she did during her life, she lived a remarkably full life for an 18-year-old.

"She was a sister to Cian and Callie, and always looked out for them and protected them.

"After attending local pre-school, she became a cherished student in St Joseph's Primary School, and later Mount Lourdes Grammar School, Enniskillen."

Fr McManus then spoke of Katie's love for horses, which began at young age, as well as her love and enthusiasm for working.

"Katie's love of horses started from young age. She was around horses at her great grandparent's house, and this led to great companionship in both Louis and Tara.

"These bonds led to great heights in the competitive horse riding world. But it wasn't just training or competition, as sometimes she would take them to other places, such as one time came to say hello to her colleagues in Irvinestown while on her horse!

"She had a happy and varied career in her short life and worked as a community carer, and also got some employment working with the horses.

"She was always very committed to what she did and loved the people she worked. When her time was over as a part time carer she still went back to visit and say hello to the people she cared for.

"Of course she was always pushing on with life. When she passed her driving test first journey down the road was to the shop for sweets. She will be missed in so many homes and was a very loyal friend, who always put herself out for other peoples needs.

Fr McManus also said that Katie had a "great sense of presentation".

"She had a great sense of style and fashion, which was very tasteful, yet never too loud but never dull.

"She always find a way to do what she wanted, from those jobs she was able to save up and traveled to Australia. She had been to the US with her nanny and her cousin, and also to other countries.

"In those 18 short years she achieved an awful lot and touched so many people's lives and hearts. She has left a lasting impression.

Following Katie's sad passing, Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA., Jemma Dolan offered her condolences to Katie’s family and friends and said it was a ‘life taken too soon’.

Ms Dolan added: “I know Katie’s family and it’s just a tragic thing to happen and another life taken too soon.

“My condolences and thoughts are with Katie’s family at this sad time. I know Katie had a strong network of friends who will no doubt need support in the weeks and months ahead.”