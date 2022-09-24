Campsie butcher Noel hangs up his apron after over 50 years' service

A WELL-KNOWN Omagh butcher has hung up his apron after over 50 years behind the meat counter.

Noel McMahon has been a familiar face in Campsie, having worked at Lisdergan Butchery (formerly Eatwells) for over 30 years.

Overall, Noel has completed an impressive 52 years as a butcher locally, having previously honed his skills in butchers shops in Fivemiletown and Clogher, before becoming an integral part of the team at Campsie.

According to Noel, who lives in Seskinore and is a brother of Joe, Raymond and Trevor, the most rewarding part of his job was interacting day and daily with scores of friendly customers from far and wide.

"I have truly enjoyed every minute of my time as a butcher, and a real highlight has been serving our many loyal and valued customers," he said. "I got to know them well over the years and there was a great community feel in Campsie.

"It was always great sharing a yarn or two, and to be honest I will definitely miss the social element of the job!"

Having clocked up an impressive five decades as a butcher, there isn't much Noel dosen't know about the trade, whether it be 'boning' meat, making sausages or preparing pies.

But becoming a master butcher dosen't come easily. Having pursued the profession in 1970 having left school at age 15, he served a total of five years as apprentice at his brother, Joe McMahon's shop, where, he said, "you had to clip yourself the odd time to learn!"

Nowadays, it takes around two years to become a qualified butcher, but the job remains much the same as all those years ago. The aim of the game is still the preparation and presentation of high quality cuts of meat, and the tried and tested formula has proven ever-popular with customers.

"I left school when I was 15 and three-months-old and immediately began working in my brother's butcher shop," Noel said. "Back then getting a job was fairly easy and you could have walked out of one job and into another. If it turned out I didn't like the butchery, I could have went to a factory. But I caught the bug for it so I stayed!

"I have worn many hats and had many different jobs in the shop over the years. Most recently I have been on the front counter greeting customers, which I enjoyed the most.

"Overall, it has been a great job, and one that I would recommend to anyone. If someone is leaving school and is thinking of becoming a butcher, I would definetly tell them for go for it. You can progress in it and there is plenty to learn.

"Like any job, you have to have that interest in it. If you have the interest in it you will do well. And of course, like any job you can make a hash of it, so it's important to learn from your mistakes!"

And while the town of Omagh has seen the arrival of big chain supermarkets over the years such as Asda, each with their own butchery counters, Noel said there will always be a market for local butchers and their offerings.

"While there is plenty of competition, there is also plenty of scope," he said. "There will always be a demand for high quality cuts of meat, and it is that quality that keeps our customers coming back. It has always been steady which is all the more reason for a young person to consider becoming a butcher."

Retirement now awaits for Noel, where he hopes to "take things a bit easier" following a busy working life. He has extended thanks to his co-workers, employer and of course, the customers, for all their support over the years.