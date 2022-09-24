Plan to 'pedestrianise' Omagh town centre will have adverse impact on trade, businesses warn

PLANS to pedestrianise Omagh town centre as part of the new Place Shaping Plan proposals could have a negative impact on trade, local businesses have warned.

Some of the ambitious proposals set out in the plan include the phased pedestrianisation of High Street, Bridge Street and the Mountjoy Road, the relocation of town centre car parks, and the transformation of Omagh's Courthouse.

According to the plan, Omagh is at a "turning point" and must avail of current trends to reposition town centres as "less car-dominated" and as thriving hubs for communities serving a range of uses.

However, some local traders situated in Omagh town centre feel these plans to pedestrianise the high street will come at the expense of much-needed footfall and trade.

Orla Winters, of Hello Petal on Bridge Street, said reducing cars will have a direct impact on their ability to do business. Like many other areas of the town, businesses in built up areas rely on 'in and out' trade, with people parking for a short period to fetch items.

"I wouldn't be for this plan at all," Orla said. "A lot of our collections are for people who have to drive to the door, with us bringing the flowers out to them. They have to get as close to possible to us, as they don't want to have to carry their flowers for miles, especially when they have purchased more than one item.

"Pedestrianisation just wouldn't work for us. Our customers like the convenience of being able to come in and come out quickly. Many businesses in Omagh rely on this, but it seems this will be lost if these Place Shaping Plans go ahead. I don't see how the like of this will be of help to businesses here in Omagh.

A public consultation, which was designed to gather the views of local people in relation to the plans, closed last week - although criticism has been directed toward the online consultation document, which has been described as "too complicated" and "cumbersome".

Orla continued: "I had a quick look at the consultation when it was live, but I have to say it was very confusing. It was so long drawn out and I didn't have the time to go through that amount of paperwork to look at it properly. Business folk in Omagh are busy and by the time we get our work done, we don't have time to sit for several hours to go through a consultation document.

"I feel that the council should have physically went around the business in Omagh and told us of the reality of the situation. There hasn't been much communication from the council toward us and we feel left in the dark. I am not against improvements to the street, but here in Omagh we need our parking to survive."

‘Less attractive’

Meanwhile, Cheryl Crawford, manager of Menary's in Omagh, said the latest proposals will make town centre business less attractive to customers, and see trade brought out of the centre.

"Looking at the plans, all I could think of was the problems this will cause for our daily deliveries," she said. "We need parking access at all times of the day for this, which the new proposals don't allow for.

"As well as this, our customers tend to be those that park up and run in. People don't want to be carrying things long distances, especially when it comes bedding or large mirrors, so they tend to park up near.

"If there isn't the option to park nearby, that is going to effect sales for us. To be honest we would be a bit apprehensive. I feel that the council have not communicated these realities well to businesses, and going forward I would like to see them involving us more when it comes to decision making."

The Tyrone Constitution asked Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to clarify if it had considered the opinions of local traders, and the need for parking provision in the town centre. The "complicated" nature of the now closed public consultation was also highlighted to the council.

A response from the council read: "Omagh will become an increasingly vibrant, attractive and inclusive town. A re-imagined and animated green heart for the district, enhanced by progressive regeneration and revitalisation in tandem with enhanced connectivity. Omagh will be a place of choice, inspiring people, communities, visitors and investors to locate and thrive in the heart of Tyrone.”

The draft plan has considered key data and evidence, reviewed the challenges the town faces economically in the context of post-pandemic as well as the development of the Shared Education Campus; the increase of vacant sites, and our commitment to reducing the impact of climate change and embracing a more sustainable approach to development.

The initial 12 week engagement phase which took place from February to April 2022 resulted in over 500 contributions from businesses, statutory, community & voluntary organisations, children and young people and general public and highlighted a number of common themes. These include specific actions to support economic growth, eg, the need for high quality jobs to retain and attract young people, investment in our infrastructure, reimagining our town centre and capitalising on the River Strule as an asset of the town."