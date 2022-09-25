Omagh vice-principal one of thousands to make trip to London for Queen's lying-in-state

AN OMAGH vice-principal was one of several thousand who queue for over 13-hours to attend the Queen's lying-in-state.

Susan Gibson, vice-principal of Omagh High School and daughter, Charlotte Allen, who is a teacher at Fivemiletown College, made the trip to London on Friday to be a part of the historic event.

It is estimated that around 250,000 mourners attended Queen Elizabeth lying in state at Westminster Hall, which was evidenced by the huge queue from Westminster Hall, down along the River Thames and stretching south for almost seven miles (11km).

Overall, Susan and her daughter queued for 13-and-a-half hours before getting the chance file past the Queen's coffin to pay their final respects.

However, Susan said the wait was by "no means a hardship", with the general mood within the queue being "jolly and upbeat."

She said: "We knew that this was something we wanted to be part of, so after finishing work on Friday, myself and my daughter got on the last flight to Gatwick, and joined the queue straight away at Southwark Park.

"Little did we know that we were queuing to actually get a place in the queue. We waiting for two hours and got wristbands that allowed us to join the main queue.

"Certainly, it was a long wait but time passed extremely quickly. I have to say we were very well looked by volunteers from various organisations. The different theatres had their facilities open for refreshments. It was all extremely well-organised!

"We saw the sun rising over London and during the night and many of the landmarks, including tower bridge and HMS Belfast, were lit up purple. It was really, really excellent. London was a hive of activity, with diplomats arriving, high security and preparations underway for the funeral.

"It was so incredibly worthwhile just to be there, and you soon forget about the queue. It was good fun and everyone very jolly. No-one complained. It brought everyone together and everyone was there for the same reason."

And after over 13-hours in the queue, it was soon Susan and Charlotte's turn to file past the coffin of her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II - which Susan said was a "truly unforgettable" experience.

She explained: "Just to have the opportunity to file past the Queen was amazing and moving. Inside was so silent and everything about it was incredibly respectful.

"Upon entering we were mesmerised by the vision of colour and silence. The colours were so beautiful, as was the choice of flowers. It is something we will never forget."