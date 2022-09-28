Omagh Community Youth Choir on the hunt for new talent!

William Smith

Reporter:

William Smith

Email:

william.smith@tyronecon.co.uk

Wednesday 28 September 2022 14:58

CALLING all singers in the local area! After a few years of Covid-19 related hiatus, Omagh Community Youth Choir is thrilled to get back to singing!

"Are you interested in singing, meeting new people and having opportunities to travel? If so, the Omagh Community Youth Choir is for you," said a spokesperson for the choir

"Auditions will be held for male and gemale students from all the secondary schools in the Omagh district area, who are in year 12 or above. An exciting programme for the forthcoming year is being planned.

"Date for auditions is Thursday, September 29, from 3.30pm to 5.15pm at First Omagh Presbyterian Church (Beside Domestic Appliance Centre and directly opposite Omagh Library)

"Potential candidates are asked to prepare a song in any musical style, that best shows their vocal capability and personality."

