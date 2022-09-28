Curr Road closed following 'serious' collision

Wednesday 28 September 2022 12:26

MOTORISTS are advised of a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Curr Road, Beragh.

Local diversions are in place at the Moylagh Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey."

