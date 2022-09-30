Cost-of-living protest taking place in Omagh

THE Omagh Cost of Living Crisis Campaign will be holding a protest outside Omagh Courthouse at 12noon on Saturday.

"We ask as many people, who can attend, to do so. The required actions are not going to be given freely

by government, they will be won by putting feet on the streets and demanding that Westminster and Stormont act now," a spokesperson said.

"The Cost of Living Crisis is not new, and it is getting worse with no signs of any meaningful government interventions.

"The ‘market’ is clearly not delivering when the wholesale price of oil has decreased by 33 per cent in the last three months yet heating oil costs have increased by 10 per cent in the same period.

"Ordinary people are being exploited and paying for the profits of corporations.

"Recent Cost of Living protests in Dublin have seen tens of thousands take to the streets to demand action and many more are being planned across the island."