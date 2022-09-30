Police appeal for information following fatal collision near Beragh

POLICE are appealing for information following a fatal two vehicle road traffic collision in the Curr Road area of Beragh on Wednesday, September 28.

It was reported shortly after 11.25am that a lorry and a grey Renault Modus had been involved in a collision in the area. Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

One man aged in his 80s, who was driving the Renault, was taken to hospital following the incident. Sadly, he has since passed away.

Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 582 28/09/22.