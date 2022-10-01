Clogher man with Down's syndrome receives over 1,000 birthday cards from across the globe!

A CLOGHER man celebrated his 40th birthday in style by receiving over 1,000 cards, presents and kind-hearted gestures from people across the globe!

Jonathan Crawford, who has Down's Syndrome, celebrated the much-anticipated birthday milestone on Sunday - and he is still busy opening a steady flood of mail from kind-hearted senders from far and wide.

Birthday wishes poured in from as far away as Indonesia, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and most every state in America - and countless local folk also joined in wishing the popular Clogher man many happy returns.

And it wasn't just birthday cards that came in droves. As a lover of pipe band music, Jonathan was treated to a personal rendition of 'Happy Birthday' by a local piper, and as he also loves all things Police, local officers gave him a personal tour of the local station.

The outpouring of kindness was the result of a humble social media appeal from adoring sister, Adele, in August. Knowing that Jonathan loves receiving letters in the post through good old-fashioned 'snail mail', she asked friends and family to send him a birthday card.

She initially set a target of 40 cards for Jonathan's 40th birthday - but this was soon exceeded countless times over.

‘Overwhelmed’

Adele said she has been 'overwhelmed' with the response the appeal has received, with cards still coming in from near and far everyday.

"We have been totally overwhelmed and blown away by the response that such a simple social media post has gotten," she said. "I am not exaggerating when I say that there has been well over 1,000 cards received, with more coming in everyday.

"And it's not just from local people - kind-hearted folk from across the globe have gotten involved, with cards from most every state in America, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and many other countries.

"To put the whole thing into perspective, on Saturday morning the postman delivered another big bunch of cards, and among them were around eight from the USA, six from Scotland, a big bundle from the Republic of Ireland.

"Since the appeal was launched on August 3, the Postman has been flat out! And it's not just cards - Jonathan has also received so many presents, including hand-made t-shirts, sticker books, sweet hampers, and even a clock from Mid Ulster District Council.

"There have been other kind gestures that haven't gone unnoticed. As Jonathan loves to listen to pipe band music, he was over the moon when a piper from Dungannon turned up at his doorstep on Sunday, in full regalia, to play him Happy Birthday.

"Local police also gave their best wishes and invited Jonathan down to the station. He got a personal tour from officers, and even a ride in the police car! He has also been offered a 'pamper party' for himself and a few friends from a generous woman in Dungiven, and Fivemiletown College have even offered him a special 'pool party' with friends at the school's swimming pool. Overall have been totally blown away by everyone's generosity.

"I never would have thought that a simple Facebook post would have snowballed to this extent. I suppose it shows the power of social media, but it also restores faith in humanity in a way - the fact that in this digital age people went out of their way to personally send Jonathan a letter was absolutely heartwarming.

"It's impossible to thank everyone, so collectively we would like to thank everyone for being so generous and so kind, and for taking time out of their day to make Jonathan's 40th birthday so very, very special."