Omagh business donates £1,000 to charity in memory of client

LOCAL kitchen and furniture manufacturer Lyons and Ward Woodcraft Ltd recently made a generous donation of £1,000 to Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke (NICHS) in memory of their client, Muriel Knox.

Alan Lyons, managing director at the company, was working on a bespoke kitchen for Leonard and Muriel Knox when Muriel sadly suffered a sudden, fatal stroke. Alan said: “Muriel was a lovely lady and I was deeply saddened by her passing.

"I approached Muriel’s family to explain I would like to make a donation in her memory and Muriel’s husband, Leonard, and sons, Stephen and Peter, decided on NICHS as their charity of choice so I am glad to be able to donate this money.”

Steph Ellis, corporate fundraiser at NICHS added: “Muriel’s sudden passing from a stroke is deeply sad and we are very thankful to receive this donation in her memory.”

“Nearly 90% of our care and prevention services and research projects are funded exclusively by public donations. Lyons and Ward Woodcraft Ltd’s donation will help us continue to support the 335,000 local people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions and their families.”

To find out more about ways to support Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke, as a business or as an individual, visit https://nichs.org.uk/how-you-can-help