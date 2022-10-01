Potential album in the pipe-line for Pritchard duo

THE Pritchards are a household name around Omagh and wider Tyrone with their countless successes in music. And two brothers of the family, Ryan and Darren, have certainly made a name for themselves, following in the footsteps of their father.

'Brothers Inc.' had both gone through their singing to grade eight, but only ever sang as solo singers in competitions, but that was not to last as they explained: "Our dad, Brian got a phone call one day to do a gig and as he was already booked, he said right you two have a talent and you’re not using it.

"I’ve got you a gig at the weekend you can borrow speakers and a desk and mics from me and go out and give it a go.

"We rehearsed a few songs and basically went out and winged it! Seamus Fanthorpe of the Glebe bar booked us, he said right lads I want you to learn a two-hour set and come back at the end of the month.

"We did that and that’s how it started. We phoned a few other bars to see would they give us a chance of a gig and it took off from there.

"The name Brothers Inc. was Darren’s ideambecause we are brothers but also because there are five brothers all together in our family and we all sing, if one of us couldn’t do the gig we could get a brother to fill in and we could still use the name."

The lads who have been singing as Brothers Inc now for seven years have a variety of influences such as Michael Buble, Queen and U2.

"I think collectively though our dad Brian would be the biggest influence. He has been singing and playing guitar on the circuit for many years now and is still going strong. He was the one that told us to get out there and we haven’t looked back since," said Darren.

"Music has been a massive part of our family since growing up and the house has always been filled with music.

"Music is very much on both sides of the family and extended family. With dad being a Pritchard and mum being a Kirwan it's almost expected of us.

"That being said we never really planned for us to be a two-piece, growing up we both sang solo, but when dad sent us out to cover gig we realised that when we sing together there is just that natural blend in our voices with us being brothers."

Things have been going from strength-to-strength for the duo with gigs being booked at a fast rate.

But, COVID-19, like for many others effected them greatly.

"We remember when covid first came on the news we were all worried about work etc., but we said they will never get rid of music, it’s one of the things in life I suppose we took for granted," he continued.

"We did not see it coming, that you were not allowed to perform anywhere live to people. Going from being really busy to nothing was so hard and our mental health was tested to the limits, it was so hard and no one knew how long this would be for.

"There were some positives however when we were able to perform to thousands on Facebook Live during lockdown, by doing this we were able to keep our heads right and still be able to perform and keep all those at home, who were also going through this really tough time, entertained in the comfort of their own homes.

"Our following grew over the lockdown and when live gigs came back we had new venues contacting us in different cities and towns in NI and Donegal."

When asked what would be their stand out gig to-date, Darren said: "It is really had to pick one as there have been so many great ones. I suppose a standout gig recently would be when we got to perform together as an entire family in the Strule Arts Centre last Christmas.

"This was a super proud moment to be able to sing on stage in our hometown with all our brothers, dad, Darren’s daughter Megan and our uncle Paul, aunties Angela and Nuala, cousin Ciara and her son Oran."

Commenting on what lies ahead for the talented duo, he added: "Thankfully we have been kept busy with pub gigs, parties, corporate events and weddings.

"We just want to keep focusing on this and next year the dream would be to perform with a full live band behind us at festivals.

"Another goal for us is to get back into the recording studio to work on an album. Our number one goal is to just keep people smiling and dancing and enjoying the music and craic at our gigs..