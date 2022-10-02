Omagh man's 24-hour mountain climb raises £3,000 for Care for Cancer

OMAGH man, Nathan Sides, recently completed a 24-hour repeated ascent and descent of Mullaghcarn mountain near Gortin.

He undertook the sponsored walk to raise money for Care for Cancer in memory of his grandfather, Michael Sides. The total raised was £3,025.

His friends kept in touch throughout and some of them took it in turn walking stages with him. Nathan has expressed his thanks to all those who sponsored him and his friends and family for their support throughout.

Care for Cancer has extended thanks Nathan and all his friends and family for supporting Care for Cancer. This kind donation will allow the local charity to provide practical help and support for families in the Omagh area who are affected by cancer.

If Care for Cancer can help you or someone you know please feel free to call on 028 82 246 599.