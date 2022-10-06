Council launches Winter Woolly initiative for older people in the community

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council is delighted to partner with South West Age Partnership again this year for the “Winter Woolly” Rally.

"The competition is aimed at encouraging residents to get knitting with a prize for the most cheerful winter woolly. Items can include, knee blankets, hats, scarves or gloves and entries can be knit or crocheted.

"When the competition has closed, each adult “Winter Woolly” item that has been entered will be gift wrapped and donated to an older person living within our community.

"If you can’t knit or crochet, do not despair. You can still help to improve and brighten an older person’s winter, by sending in a hat, scarf or pair of gloves to the address below. These items won’t be entered into our competition. You can also donate unused knitting needles or wool for other knitters to use.

"The closing date for the donation of needles or wool is Wednesday, October 12. Donations can be left to SWAP Office, Omagh; or Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Connect Centres at 16 High Street, Omagh or County Buildings, 16 East Bridge Street, Enniskillen.

"The closing date for submission of completed entries is Friday, November 18 2022. Winners will be announced on Fuel Poverty Awareness Day on Friday, December 2 2022 with a prize of oil stamps," a spokesperson said.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council will not be responsible for the cost of the materials used and entries cannot be returned.

For more information contact Health Improvement Team at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council on 0300 303 1777.