Head teachers set to take action over pay

School leaders in Northern Ireland have voted to take action on pay, if a deliverable agreement with the employers cannot be reached.

The formal ballot, undertaken by school leaders’ union NAHT, and facilitated by an independent scrutineer, opened on the 12th of September and closed on the 30th of September.

Based on a 68% turnout, 93% of school leaders voted in favour of action short of strike, and 62% voted in favour of strike action in pursuit of a settlement.

NAHT represents the majority of head teachers and school leaders in Northern Ireland. The ballot was taken because two outstanding pay claims have not been met by the deadline, set by the union, of August 31.

NAHT members met yesterday to discuss what action short of strike they will take and when it will begin.

Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary, said: “School leaders are caught in a vicious circle at the moment. Pay rates are so far adrift for professionals that they cannot recruit and retain sufficient staff. That recruitment and retention crisis extends to leadership as well.

"As we lose talent the quality of education suffers. For a very long time school leaders have survived on a make do and mend basis but to continue to do so will cause damage for a generation.

"So, yes this is about pay but it is driven by a deep desire to do the best for children and young people. Professional educators are an investment in the future of Northern Ireland, not a burden on the public purse. Taking the profession for granted is a false economy.

"This result shows the depth of feeling amongst school leaders in Northern Ireland. They will not accept another year of pay cuts. Our members have overwhelmingly demanded a meaningful settlement this year, that fairly remunerates professionals for the vitally important and demanding role of school leadership.

"School leaders’ pay has been cut by a fifth in real terms since 2010, and this, in combination with high stakes accountability, crushing workload, long hours, and inadequate school funding, is driving leaders from the job they love. Declining leadership capacity puts children’s education at risk. We need a new, fair deal on pay to make a life-long career in education attractive and sustainable.

“It is highly unusual for school leaders to contemplate taking industrial action, so this result is a very strong signal to government that they cannot ignore the issues any longer. If NAHT members tell me that they are prepared to take action, then I take them seriously and so should the government.”

Liam McGuckin, NAHT(NI)’s president said: “With pay erosion now set to reach 31%, meaning that the role of school leadership now pays 31% less than it did in 2010, our members have spoken powerfully to say that enough is enough. The consecutive, cumulative pay decreases over the last decade have demeaned and damaged the role of school leadership to the extent that recruitment and retention are in danger.

“This is no way treat a profession that contributes such immeasurable value to society in the face of hugely increased demand, expectation and workload at a time when resource, funding and support have been so significantly reduced.

“NAHT have engaged with the employers at every step and still hold out some hope that a settlement can be reached without us having to take the ultimate industrial steps. Our members have spoken, however, and we are prepared to do whatever is required."