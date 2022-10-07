Campsie flat fire being treated as arson

A FIRE at a flat above the former UUP constituency office in Omagh is being treated as arson.

The fire in the Campsie area broke out shortly after 7pm on Sunday, October 2. It took place above what was once the Ulster Unionist Party's Omagh office.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the incident, along with officers from the PSNI. One fire appliance attended the incident, and firefighters wore breathing apparatus and extinguish the fire using one hose reel.

The incident was dealt with by 8.01pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.

Police are currently appealing for information and have urged anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity to come forward.

Omagh Ulster Unionist councillor, Matthew Bell, described the incident as 'appalling'.

"I am appalled to learn of a potential arson case which occurred in Campsie on Sunday," he said. "This act of criminality is particularly disgusting as it is not only dangerous to an individuals life and property, but it has the potential to spread and damage large numbers of people and property.

"I urge anyone with any information on the incident to contact the PSNI. We cannot allow an incident like this to occur again.”

Meanwhile, PSNI Inspector Patton said: “This incident is being treated as arson and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or who may have footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1630 of 02/10/22.”

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/

makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.