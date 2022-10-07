Omagh shop to reopen creating up to 15 new jobs

AN ESTABLISHED corner shop on the Derry Road will get a new lease of life when it reopens under new proprietors later this month.

The new Vivo Essentials store on the Derry Road will create around 15 jobs, and continue to serve a customer base that has been built up at the location since 1965.

The store is a brainchild of Omagh brother and sister team, Darren Murray, proprietor, and Trudy McCrea, who will be store manager.

And the pair's ambitious plans will no doubt bring a sigh of relief for local residents on the Derry Road, after the future of the corner shop, which was most recently a 'Day Today', was thrown into question back in the summer.

But the shop will soon be back, and better than ever!

As well as the hugely popular 'Barista Bar' coffee range, Vivo Essentials will also offer a huge range of fresh and frozen products, as well as all the trappings of a community-orientated corner shop.

Speaking on the imminent opening of the shop, Trudy said: "We realised how much a shop here is needed. There has been a shop at this location since 1965, and people were saddened to see that it has closed around 14 weeks ago.

"The shop served a large part of the Derry Road community. As many residents are elderly and some don't drive, the loss of the shop was a huge inconvenience for them.

"Reopening the shop is a great opportunity, but for it to work, we knew it had to be completely revamped. We wanted to give it a complete facelift so we can best serve the community!"

And the pair are certainly up for the challenge. Both are equipped with a wealth of retail experience through working at Hamilton's Spar in years gone by, and until recently Trudy was front-of-house at the Ulster American Folk.

They are both looking forward to using this experience to provide a first-class service to their customers.

"We are looking forward to getting into the swing of things when we open our doors next week," Trudy continued. "We are looking forward to serving customers as best we can, and we are also glad to have created some 15 new jobs following a very successful recruitment drive.

"Running a shop is something that myself and my brother have always wanted to do. The opportunity has now arisen and we have taken it!"