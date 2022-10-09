Drumquin residents celebrate over 20 years of cultural exploration with twin town

RESIDENTS of Drumquin are celebrating 23 years of cultural exploration with some very special French counterparts.

For the last 23 years, residents of Drumquin and residents of Pont-Remy, Northern France, have been enjoying yearly exchanges and forging lasting relations.

Indeed, when members of Drumquin Development Association responded to an exchange request in the local press from residents of Pont-Remy, Northern France some two decades ago, neither parties banked on relations becoming just as prolific.

According to George Kerr, who is chairperson of Drumquin Development Association, the two locales were twinned in 1999 and links have been continually growing.

“We responded to an advertisement in a local paper from residents of Pont-Remy 20 years ago, and the two places were officially twinned in 1999. It has been a fantastic experience.

“Recently, a delegation from Drumquin travelled to France on to celebrate 23 years between the two villages. A full weekend of events was enjoyed by all in the glorious sunshine.

“The twinning between Drumquin and has been one of the most successful in the area and is expected to be around for the foreseeable future.”

For Mr Kerr, the success of the ongoing exchange has much to do with the long-serving major of Pont-Remy, Anni- Roucoux, who holds the people of Drumquin in high esteem.

“Anni Roucoux has been mayor of Pont-Remy for some 30 years,” he said. “When she visits, she always laughs that the council chairperson has changed once again – mayors don’t change around as much in France!

“We try to hold one exchange per year, and over the years they have been very memorable. While Anni-Roucoux is slightly bigger than Drumquin, the two places are very similar. French country people are very hospitable, and we spent many an evening talking over a meal. A meal is a big occasion in France, and could last the whole evening.

“The town was in celebration for a weekend with our arrival, with parades through the street. The town really pulls together for us.

“Overall, the twinning has been very successful, and we are seeking to develop it further in the future by establishing links with local schools."