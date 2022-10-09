Sheep sale to aid Air Ambulance NI

A LOCAL young man is raising money for a worthy cause following a quad farm accident.

Twenty-one-year-old Peter Collum was unfortunate and fractured his T9 in spine in a farm accident back in May 2022.

He was very lucky not to have needed Air Ambulance NI but following his accident, however, he understands how his life could have changed that night.

He is now passionate about raising money for this great charity who support so many.

Peter has organised a charity sheep sale which will take place at Enniskillen Mart on Tuesday, October 11 at 8.30pm.

He is very grateful to all the local farmers who have donated sheep to help him make this event possible.

All money raised from the sale will be donated to Air Ambulance NI.

"It would be great if all the local farming community could come along and show their support at this event," a spokesperson said.