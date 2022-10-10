Gold medal for Ardstraw's Charlie

THE Northern Ireland Field and Archery Association (NIFAA) held its 2022/23 3D Bowhunter Championships at Oakgrove Integrated College.

Charlie Black, a Year 9 pupil at Castlederg High School and who shoots for Foyle Valley Archery Club, under former European silver medallist George Heath's tutelage, returned home the new Northern Ireland regional champion with a commendable score of 665 over the two-round, fifty-six target shoot.

This gold adds to the twelve-year-old's silver medal which he won for the NIFAA indoor shoot in March of this year.

What makes this achievement even more notable is that Charlie, from Ardstraw, only took up archery in November last year.

The club returned with two further Northern Ireland regional champions in this year's shoot when George Heath and Holly Hutcheon also took gold in their respective classes.