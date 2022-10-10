Nipsa to ballot health service staff

Nipsa to ballot health service staff
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Monday 10 October 2022 12:16

NIPSA has announced plans to ballot health service workers in an industrial action ballot over pay, unsafe staffing levels and travel reimbursement. 

The ballot is seeking majority support for strike actions and action short of strike action.

A spokesperson for the union said that the "continued failure of the Pay Review body to deliver realistic pay rises for members in Health and redress the year on year pay cuts continues to leave members feeling undervalued and unsupported".

The union also said that unprecedented recruitment and retention issues continue to give rise to ongoing safe staffing concerns formembers and the public, while the impact of rising inflation and the current cost of living crisis including excessive fuel costs was impacting greatly on members.

NIPSA Official Terry Thomas stated: “NIPSA members did not create this crisis in the NHS but they are determined to end it.  The crisis is the product of a political choice to continue with pay cuts combined with massive mismanagement over many years. 

"The pandemic reinforced this essential service exists due to the compassion, professionalism and dedication of public servants but they cannot continue to work in an unsafe environment and be underpaid.  We demand more for our members and our communities. 

"NIPSA will use the ballot to hold to account those that have caused the crisis and redress the years of historical pay cuts."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Constitution

25-27 High Street, Omagh

BT78 1BD

Tel: 028 8224 2721