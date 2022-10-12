Details of the Energy Relief Scheme for businesses published

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has announced that the details of the Energy Bill Relief Scheme for businesses in Northern Ireland have been published by the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The details of the scheme can be found at http://www.gov.uk/guidance/energy-bill-relief-scheme-help-for-businesses-and-other-non-domestic-customers-northern-ireland

Minister Lyons said: “I am acutely aware that businesses are currently facing unprecedented energy costs as inflation hits record levels. The magnitude of this global inflationary crisis means that it can only be tackled by significant interventions at a national government level, something that I have continued to highlight over recent months.

“I am therefore pleased to announce that the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) have published details of the Energy Bill Relief Scheme for businesses in Northern Ireland. As I had suggested, this scheme will provide energy bill relief for non-domestic customers in Northern Ireland, with discounts being applied to energy usage initially between 1 October 2022 and 31 March 2023.”